Vikings Urged to Sign $25 Million Veteran After Trade Deadline Move

The Minnesota Vikings did not make a trade in the final hours before the NFL trade deadline — but that doesn’t mean they can’t take advantage of the many moves made around the league.

Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling addressed the Vikings’ philosophy just hours before the 3 p.m. CT deadline on Tuesday, November 5, on KFAN radio.

“I don’t know how aggressive they will be, but I think there has been discussions if the right thing comes up,” Goessling said on KFAN radio on November 5, adding that adding a pass rusher to the interior defensive line would be a move to consider.

A player to consider in the aftermath of the league trade deadline would be veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. The Cleveland Browns held tight to Jefferson despite not playing him frequently but failed to find a trade partner. He was released on Tuesday afternoon amid a string of roster moves at the trade deadline in Cleveland.

A 2016 fifth-round pick, Jefferson has carved out a career as a prominent interior pass rusher. Pro Football Focus credited Jefferson with 21 sacks across the previous three seasons before he arrived in Cleveland and was buried beneath a deep defensive line group. His best season in 2022 saw him produce the fifth-best pressure rate among all interior defensive linemen.

Jefferson, 31, has made over $25 million in his career but has signed one-year deals the past two seasons. He would be an affordable midseason addition to a Vikings defensive line that has capable run-blockers but could benefit from a situational pass-rush presence.

Vikings Replace Kicker Will Reichard, All-Pro LS Andrew DePaola

Unfortunately, the biggest news coming out of Minnesota on trade deadline day was the placement of place kicker Will Reichard and All-Pro long snapper Andrew DePaola on injured reserve.

Reichard, who tore his right quad in college, is dealing with an injury to the same quad that impacted his performance in the Vikings’ Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He missed a pair of field goals, after converting all 34 of his kicks previously, but played through the injury.

DePaola suffered a hand injury in the game that will require surgery.

Minnesota signed kicker John Parker Romo, who battled Reichard for the starting job in the offseason, and long snapper Jake McQuaide, to relieve the starting duo in the interim, per ESPN.

Romo went undrafted in 2022 and spent time with the New Orleans Saints before being cut his rookie year. He spent the 2023 season with the XFL San Antonio Brahmas, earning All-XFL honors after converting 17-of-19 field-goal attempts and connecting from 57 yards out — the longest field goal in XFL history.

Romo got another chance at the NFL, joining the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears during the 2023 season but has yet to make a regular-season appearance. Although Romo may not have the same trust Reichard had built up, he could provide the same range Reichard had.

Romo won kicking guru Gary Zauner’s competition in the offseason with a 64-yard field goal and left with three offers last offseason. Romo has posted a video of him clearing the field goal post from 73 yards out with a wind outside.

Vikings Favorites in Week 10 vs. Jaguars

With the trade deadline in the rearview, the Vikings (6-2) turn their attention to a Week 10 road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7). Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite to win, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

New left tackle Cam Robinson will get some revenge on his former team. He started in place of Christian Darrisaw in Week 9 just days after the Jaguars traded him to the Vikings.

Heavy’s Quarter4 projections like the Vikings more than most major sportsbooks; projecting a 66% chance to win the matchup and listed Minnesota as a 5-point favorite.