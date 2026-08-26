Vikings, Raiders Get Major Trade Idea Amid Ashton Jeanty Injury

The Minnesota Vikings might have a piece that could interest the Las Vegas Raiders, who are likely to miss Ashton Jeanty at the start of the season; how many games that will be remains a mystery.

Jeanty left practice on Aug. 23 with an injury, and at first many feared that it was a knee injury. Nonetheless, on Aug. 23, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Jeanty is believed to have sprained his ankle.

Meanwhile, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak didn’t reveal the severity of the injury or a potential timeline for a return. As a result, if Jeanty does miss a handful of games to start the season, could the Silver and Black look at the trade market?

So, what does this have to do with Minnesota? Wynston Wilcox of FanSided has Vikings veteran running back Aaron Jones Sr. as a potential option for the Raiders. In his trade idea for an Aug. 25 article, Wilcox has Las Vegas sending a 2027 fifth-round pick for Jones.

Last season, Jones played 366 snaps for the Vikings, leading to a 65.0 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he carried the ball 132 times for 548 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The veteran also averaged 4.2 yards per attempt on the ground and forced 12 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Jones caught 28 passes on 37 targets for 199 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Could Vikings’ Aaron Jones Sr. Be Expendable?

Although the Vikings are trying to win now, could Jones be an expendable piece for the team between now and Week 1? Wilcox believes that Jordan Mason can follow up his production from last season and have an impactful 2026 campaign for the Vikings.

“The Minnesota Vikings haven’t shown any interest in moving on from Aaron Jones Sr., but after Jordan Mason’s big season last year, it’s worth them looking to turn Mason into the feature back of this offense,” Wilcox wrote.

“I think the Raiders would have to pay slightly more than his value just because Minnesota might not want to give up on him just yet. He didn’t have a bad year and having two running backs that can produce at a solid level is invaluable.”

Last season, Jordan Mason played 413 snaps on offense for Minnesota, leading to a 74.4 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he carried the ball 159 times for 758 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Mason also averaged 4.8 yards per attempt on the ground and forced 31 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Mason caught 14 passes on 15 targets for 51 receiving yards.

Is a Fifth-Round Pick Too Much for the Raiders to Pay?

Wilcox notes that giving the Vikings a fifth-round pick for a veteran who will be a backup once Jeanty returns might be too rich for the Raiders, but would be worth it.

“You’d pay a high price for a backup running back, and that might not be worth it,” Wilcox added in his article. “Ankle injuries are tricky, so that’s something the Raiders would have to monitor with Jeanty. I’m not saying it’s worth paying the price, but there’s no harm in exploring Jones as an option.”