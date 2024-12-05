Vikings Send 3-Word Response to Randy Moss’ Bad Health News

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss during his induction into the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2017.

While there are few details available about what medical issues Randy Moss is facing, the Minnesota Vikings showed their support for the franchise legend.

After Moss announced he was dealing with health complications on December 1 before the Sunday slate of Week 13 games, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell made a statement on behalf of the organization best summarized with just three words.

“We love Randy,” O’Connell said. “We know our fanbase feels the same way; he is revered by all Vikings fans and all NFL fans — the Hall of Famer that he is. I just want to let him know that we are here for him.

“We’ve always got his back,” O’Connell added. “Just well wishes and support to him.”

Randy Moss Shares Health Issues on National NFL Broadcast

O’Connell’s words come after Moss opened up that he was “battling something internally” and would be wearing sunglasses during ESPN’s broadcast of “Sunday NFL Countdown.”

“I just wanted to let the viewers know that me and my wife and my family, we are battling something internally. You know, I have some great doctors around me,” Moss said. “I couldn’t miss the show. I wanted to be here with you guys. I feel great. But if you all see me with these ‘Michigan turnover glasses’ that I have on, it’s not being disrespectful because I’m on television, man. I’m battling something.

“I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all. Thanks for the prayers,” he added.

Moss also shared a similar message in a post on his Instagram, writing: “Go get ur checkups!! Prayer Warriors i need u🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾♥️”

“I’m on my grown man right now,” Moss said in an attached video. “This is a message for all the men. I’m sitting here on “Sunday Countdown,” and throughout the week of the holidays, your boy’s been battling something internal, and I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times.

“Do your checkup; get your blood work done,” he finished, thanking fans and family for their support.

Click the thumbnail below to watch the full Instagram video.

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Shares Welcome to NFL Moment at the Expense of Moss

Earlier this season, O’Connell shared his “Welcome to the NFL” moment as a quarterback with the New England Patriots that came at the expense of Moss.

Selected in the third round of the 2008 draft, O’Connell fumbled through the play calls as a rookie quarterback at his first practice, which led to clear frustration from the Hall of Fame wide receiver.

“I would say it was the first practice, I can see it just like it was yesterday,” O‘Connell said. “I walked into the huddle and I stuttered through about 3, 4 play calls. And Randy Moss decided he wasn’t gonna take any reps with me. He said ‘ah, [expletive] no’ and left the huddle.”

The moment was a sign that O’Connell maybe was better suited to coach and another glimmer of Moss’ hilarious yet infectious personality.