Kyler Murray Gets Clear Notice After Carson Wentz Breakout in Vikings’ Comeback

The Minnesota Vikings could have a good problem on their hands, specifically when it comes to Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport surveyed the situation.

“We’ll be able to tell a lot … on whether or not Kyler Murray is able to practice on Wednesday. If he does, then we’ll have a pretty good idea that he at least has a shot on Sunday. Otherwise, it is going to be Carson Wentz once again,” Rapoport said on “The Insiders” on September 15.

“We spent so much time talking about J.J. McCarthy versus Kyler Murray, it seemed at no point was Carson Wentz ever in that quarterback derby. Yet, where he finds himself right now is a really interesting situation. He played really well last Sunday, led them back, 3 touchdowns in the fourth quarter.”

Carson Wentz, Vikings on Kyler Murray Watch as J.J. McCarthy Waits

Murray suffered a concussion in the Vikings’ Week 1 win against the Green Bay Packers, and remains in concussion protocol ahead of Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

Wentz finished with 133 yards and 3 TDs on 63.2% completion.

“If he plays well again, then we’re going to have to have, at some point, a conversation about whether or not Carson Wentz has a shot at this job,” Rapoport said. “Obviously, they would love if Kyler was the starter. That was the whole idea. But if Wentz continues to play well in a system that he knows extremely well for an organization that brought him back for this reason, at the very least, the Vikings will have an excellent, excellent problem.”

Murray had 18 yards and 1 interception on 3-for-5 passing before his injury. However, the Vikings signed the two-time Pro Bowler to their roster after re-signing Wentz this past offseason, suggesting they would indeed turn back to the former Arizona Cardinals star when healthy.

Wentz has financial incentive on top of simply holding one of 32 starting quarterback positions in the NFL.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell will look to make the best decision for the team.