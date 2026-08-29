Vikings, Ravens Get Big J.J. McCarthy Trade Idea After Latest Twist

The future of J.J. McCarthy with the Minnesota Vikings remains uncertain, as the team will need to cut its roster to 53 on Aug. 30. Moreover, on Aug. 29, Alec Lewis of The Athletic shared his projection for the Vikings’ roster, listing McCarthy as the odd man out.

In the 34-6 preseason finale loss to the Denver Broncos, McCarthy didn’t play for Minnesota, and Lewis believes that might be the last straw for the player with the Vikings.

“McCarthy’s rough week added further murkiness about his status for 2026,” Lewis wrote in his article. “The 23-year-old exited the second preseason game with an ankle injury, then practiced Monday and Tuesday. O’Connell gave him the day off Wednesday so that he could rest up enough to start Friday’s final preseason matchup with the Broncos.

“But McCarthy did not play. Wentz started and appears to be in line to be the team’s backup. McCarthy’s comfort (or lack thereof) with being QB3 could dictate his future in Minnesota.”

With cutdown day looming, any team looking to improve their backup QB position could take a flyer on McCarthy. For Zachary Rotman of FanSided, the Baltimore Ravens are an ideal destination for the former first-round pick.

In an Aug. 29 article, Rotman floated a trade idea that would see the Ravens get McCarthy in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

J.J. McCarthy Would See Familiar Face With the Ravens

As for why this trade makes sense for Baltimore, their new head coach has ties to McCarthy from their time at the University of Michigan, when Jesse Minter was the team’s defensive coordinator.

“Tyler [Huntley] has gone just 7-9 as a starter in the NFL, with nearly as many interceptions (10) as touchdown passes (13),” Rotman wrote in his article. “Do the Ravens really trust him to take over if Jackson were to suffer an injury or to depart after next season? McCarthy might not be a clear upgrade right now, but he certainly has more upside to bet on.

“Baltimore’s new head coach, Jesse Minter, was Michigan’s defensive coordinator when McCarthy was there. He knows McCarthy well, giving reason to believe that he can get the most out of him. The Ravens could use more upside behind Jackson, and McCarthy has as much upside as any quarterback realistically available.”

Last season as the starter, McCarthy had 310 pass snaps, leading to a 61.8 overall PFF grade. He also threw for 1,632 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, while recording 19 big-time throws and 15 turnover-worthy plays.

Vikings Will Need to Settle for Day 3 Picks

Meanwhile, as for the Vikings, Rotman notes that two Day 3 picks is the best that Minnesota can do for a player whose trade value is at its lowest.

“Giving up a fourth-rounder and a seventh-rounder for a quarterback who Minter knows well and was taken in the top 10 just a couple of years ago feels like a no-brainer from Baltimore’s perspective, and again, while Minnesota might want more, McCarthy’s value is quite low right now,” Rotman added. “This is a take what you can get sort of situation, and this is better than nothing.”