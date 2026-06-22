Ravens Receive Strong Message on Vikings’ Jordan Addison

The long-term future of Minnesota Vikings wideout Jordan Addison is uncertain. Over the offseason, the Vikings picked up his fifth-year option, which keeps him in Minnesota until after next season.

Nonetheless, the question new Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley will face is whether he wants to commit to a long-term contract with Addison. Last season, Addison played 473 pass snaps for Minnesota, leading to a 64.9 overall PFF grade.

Moreover, he hauled in 42 receptions on 74 targets for 610 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Addison also averaged 14.5 yards per reception and generated 135 yards after the catch.

With Kyler Murray likely being the Vikings’ starting QB, Addison’s production should be better this upcoming 2026 season. Nonetheless, if Minnesota doesn’t want to commit to the wideout, Jason La Canfora of Ravens on SI believes that the Baltimore Ravens should be expressing interest in Addison.

“Color us even more intrigued by and higher on Jordan Addison,” La Canfora wrote in a June 21 article. “He’s a more polished, most impactful version of [Kayshon] Boutte. who wouldn’t cost that much more in the short term while he’s on a rookie contract. He would be another dynamic playmaker and while not perhaps with the ideal height he plays plenty big.”

Does Jordan Addison Want to Be a WR1?

Furthermore, La Canfora hints that Addison might not want to be behind Justin Jefferson as the No. 2 and would prefer to go somewhere he can be the No. 1 guy, which he could be in Baltimore.

“The Vikings would be wise to keep Addison with the chance to have much better quarterback play in 2026 than what they went through last year with JJ McCarthy,” La Canfora added in his article.

“And McCarthy’s struggles have plenty to do with the scuttlebutt about Addison – stuck behind a true superstar receiver in Justin Jefferson and perhaps someone who hasn’t always rubbed everyone the right way.

“He wouldn’t come cheap as a 2023 first-round pick, but if the Ravens are going win another Super Bowl they may have to go through a team like the Rams to get there, and that franchise is never worried about trading prime future draft capital for known impact players.”

Could Vikings Get a WR in Return for Jordan Addison?

While La Canfora didn’t put together a trade pitch, he did float that, in any trade package for Addison, the Ravens could insert Rashod Bateman as the player heading to the Vikings, since he played college football in Minnesota. Moreover, Bateman might be more content being a No. 2.

“[Addison] could make Rashod Bateman an easy trade target, and if the Vikings were looking for WR cover in return, maybe Bateman could even be part of the package,” La Canfora wrote. “He played his college ball in Minnesota and has worn out his welcome here at times. Bateman’s experience playing his entire career with Lamar Jackson would equate somewhat to what Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is hoping to do with Kyler Murray.

“Addison is a native of Frederick and even though the Ravens just drafted two mid-round receivers, neither has close to Addison’s pedigree or skillset. If he does get moved it’s something Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta would be really shortsighted not to explore. The best front offices are always trying to pry players like this away, and some keep succeeding at doing so.”