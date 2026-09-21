Vikings RB Situation Gets Complicated After Aaron Jones Update

The Minnesota Vikings are considering plans at running back after Aaron Jones Sr. was banged up following the team’s 9-3 win over the Chicago Bears. Kevin O’Connell talked with the media on Monday afternoon and noted that they are considering options.

Jones had a tremendous game for the Vikings, with 23 carries for 105 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. A 20-yard rush was his longest of the day, in what was a defensive battle. This comes on the heels of the season opener against the Green Bay Packers. The running back reported 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown in that game.

That being said, the running back got a little banged up against the Bears. He suffered a knee injury in the second-half of the game. He was able to play through the injury, but he tweaked his knee, per multiple media outlets.

It appears that the Vikings are exploring other options as a result of this, as transcribed by ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

Kevin O’Connell says Aaron Jones Sr. was sore but OK after shouldering most of the RB load yesterday. But O’Connell and GM Nolan Teasley will talk about personnel options as Jordan Mason remains on IR for 3 more weeks.

Jones Has Had Strong Season For Vikings

This season, Jones has 35 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown. He is averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

This injury can certainly be something to monitor, especially when considering what the running back has brought to the rushing attack. The statistics are one thing. How he has been able to accumulate them is another. He is playing at a physical level for the Vikings, averaging 2.5 yards after contact, according to statistics from Pro Football Focus. If anything, he is continuing his role as a bruising running back.

Sunday brought a bit of a different element to his game. He was able to show that he could be the Vikings’ workhorse and contribute to the offense at a high level. His 23 carries on Sunday were the most he’s had in a game since 2024. His 70 overall Pro Football Focus grade puts him 12th among all qualified running backs. He is more than just a stabilizing veteran. He has been a solid producer and a player who has ignited the Vikings’ offense.

Vikings Have Other Other Options At Running Back

The team does have other options at the running back position. As far as Sunday was concerned, they did get involved in some capacity. Rookie Demond Claiborne caught a pass for two yards. Deejay Dallas recorded two carries for 8 yards and caught a pass for 12 yards. Those two in particular could see additional time with Jones out.

Fullback Max Bredson played a bit of a different role. That said, he was equally as important. He did not have any touches in the game. However, he was the lead blocker on several occasions for Jones.

It will be fascinating to see what the Vikings do in terms of recording additional depth in the running back room. They have options in Dallas and Claiborne, but they could use another veteran back to help supplement the room. It’s always good to have depth at the position, especially one where the hits come frequently and often. Additional depth is certainly not a bad thing when facing the NFC North and beyond.