Vikings Insider Gets Real About J.J. McCarthy’s Trade Value

Despite speculation on whether J.J. McCarthy would be part of the 53-man roster for the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback wasn’t cut or traded and now appears to be QB3.

Nonetheless, when it comes to McCarthy’s trade value, The Athletic’s Vikings reporter, Alec Lewis, noted that there are many reasons Minnesota probably didn’t receive an offer worth trading the former first-round pick.

“​Kyle McCord, who was a backup with the Packers, was traded to the Miami Dolphins for a sixth-round pick,” Lewis said on the Sept. 1 edition of “The Alec Lewis Show.” “He has more years of control than J.J. McCarthy remaining. He’s also coming at a lower cost than J.J. McCarthy.

“Quinn Ewers is in the same circumstance, where he was traded from Miami to Jacksonville for a sixth-round pick. He’s got more years of control than J.J. McCarthy and doesn’t cost as much as J.J. McCarthy.

“So, part of the impediment, or the barrier, to a trade for the Vikings and J.J. McCarthy is really a twofold proposition. The first fold of it, to stick with that verbiage, is that J.J. McCarthy is owed $5.5 million in guaranteed money over this year and next year.”

J.J. McCarthy Might Be Too Expensive for Other Teams

Last season as the starter, McCarthy had 310 pass snaps, leading to a 61.8 overall PFF grade. He also threw for 1,632 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, while recording 19 big-time throws and 15 turnover-worthy plays.

Despite his production and the way it looks like the Vikings’ QB depth chart will play out, McCarthy might not be viewed as a backup. As a result, Lewis speculates that McCarthy’s contract would be too rich for a team to take on if he’s going to be a QB2.

“[$5.5 million] is backup-level money for a player that I don’t believe many throughout the NFL believe is worthy of a backup spot right now. And that’s most likely validated by the Vikings’ choice.

“They haven’t made this public at this point to make Carson Wentz the No. 2 behind Kyler Murray. So, to pay a potential QB3 $5.5 million, which is backup-level money, that has dissuaded some teams from being interested in sending extra draft capital to then do that, if that makes sense.”

Vikings Don’t Want to Admit Their Mistake

The Vikings may not want to give up on McCarthy, which could explain why they kept him on the roster. However, former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe believes there’s another reason for the decision: The Vikings don’t want to admit they made a mistake.

“All things being equal, they probably kick the tires around and see if somebody was willing to trade for J.J. McCarthy,“ Sharpe said on the Aug. 30 edition of “Nightcap.” “That’s what I would have done. The hardest thing, the biggest mistake that I think a lot of teams make, not just in pro sports, but a lot of the time, is they won’t admit I made a mistake.

“It’s okay. People make mistakes. You choose the wrong spouse; you choose the wrong girlfriend. You choose the wrong job. They choose the wrong employee. It happens.”