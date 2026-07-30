One Vikings Receiver Stole the Show at Wednesday’s Practice

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison impressed during Wednesday’s training camp practice. He was all over the field, according to multiple media reports, and statistically, he had a great day. He caught five passes on seven targets from quarterback Kyler Murray. Bring Me The News’s Will Ragatz reported this.

Addison was reportedly able to make a big splash on his first play of the day, being on the receiving end of a 60-yard touchdown pass. His solid showing continued throughout the course of the practice. This was certainly an encouraging sign for a wide receiver who could emerge once again as a solid complementary weapon.

Addison has put together strong seasons in the past, and he could be in line for another breakout year.

Splits For Vikings Receiver Are Intriguing

Addison has been able to put together strong production both with Justin Jefferson on the field and without. Take a look at his splits in both cases, for example. He has played in 39 games with Justin Jefferson. Addison has 3.6 catches per game, 50.2 yards per game, and 0.51 touchdowns per game.

Those numbers certainly aren’t poor. However, when you see his splits without Jefferson on the field, there is a noticeable difference. Fortunately for the Vikings, not having Jefferson on the field is not something that they had to deal with frequently. Without Jefferson, Addison has five catches for 62.4 receiving yards per game. His touchdowns per game go up slightly to 0.57.

It’s also intriguing to look at his splits with J.J, McCarthy under center. He has 5.4 targets per game, to go along with 2.5 catches and 41.5 receiving yards per game. His catch rate with McCarthy is 46.3. Addison had a low 1.45 yards per route run when working with McCarthy, per statistics from Sumer Sports.

However, his numbers see a significant increase with other Vikings quarterbacks. He has 5.8 targets and averages 5.3 catches per game. He has 77.3 receiving yards per game and a 67.2% catch rate. Addison’s numbers see a bit of an increase with other quarterbacks in comparison to McCarthy.

Splits Could Be Important In Vikings QB Battle

The splits could be notable, especially as the Vikings are in the middle of a quarterback competition. Addison seemed to produce with Murray under center on the day. This quarterback competition is not over by any stretch of the imagination. However, Wednesday’s showing was certainly a big one for both Addison and Murray. If anything, it showed what Addison could do when allowed ample targets.

It’s fair to say that we have seen Addison play at a high level when given those targets. However, this season is going to be extremely important for him. He is going to need to be able to play well, with defenses focusing more of their attention on Jefferson. This could be an opportunity to really show what he could do once again.

Who knows, strong performances like this from Addison could also help decide the quarterback battle. At the end of the day, wide receivers have quarterbacks that they’re comfortable with. Although he and Murray have just gotten acquainted, this is certainly a strong first impression.