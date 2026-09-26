Vikings Catch A Massive Break Ahead Of Week 3 Matchup With Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are limping, both literally and figuratively, heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tampa Bay is still looking for their first win, and they’ll be attempting to find it without two key defenders on Sunday.

According to Fox Sports reporter Greg Auman, rookie defenders Rueben Bain Jr. and Josiah Trotter, whom the team selected with their first two picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, will both be sidelined for the Week 3 contest.

Bain is currently dealing with a groin injury, while Trotter is working his way back from a shoulder sprain. Both players will be huge losses for a Buccaneers defense looking to establish some consistency.

Trotter Is Among The League Leaders In Tackles

Trotter was expected to make an early impact for the Bucs after they selected him with the 46th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he’s lived up to those expectations so far. In fact, he has vastly exceeded them.

You could make a strong case that he’s been Tampa Bay’s best player on the defensive side of the ball. His 25 tackles not only lead the team, but they’re also tied for third-most in the league (and they were tied for second before Packers safety Evan Williams took the top spot on Thursday).

Notably, he also has one of the Bucs’ three sacks this season and returned an interception (the only takeaway they’ve had thus far) for a 38-yard touchdown. If the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award were handed out after Week 2, he’d safely be the runaway favorite.

Backup linebackers Christian Rozeboom or SirVocea Dennis will take over the starting job with Trotter out of the lineup. Neither instills much confidence. The middle of the field should offer an exploitable matchup if Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray can capitalize on it.

The Buccaneers Will Turn To A Familiar Foe Amid Reuben Bain’s Absence

Conversely, Reuben Bain Jr. hasn’t enjoyed nearly as much success through two games (although few edge rushers explode onto the scene early in their rookie seasons). The 15th overall selection has stumbled out of the gates. Bain has only 1 tackle over 76 defensive snaps over the first two games.

Al-Quadin Muhammad will probably take over the starting job in Bain’s place against Minnesota. The 31-year-old enjoyed a breakout 11-sack campaign with the Lions last season, and he’s been a thorn in Minnesota’s side in their recent matchups.

3 of his 11 sacks came against the Vikings last season. He wrecked their gameplan in their Christmas Day matchup last season, nabbing 2 sacks in that contest. 1 of his 3 sacks the previous season also came against Minnesota in their Week 18 affair.

The Vikings will hope to have better luck against Muhammad on Sunday afternoon. The matchup will provide a great opportunity to help their struggling passing game, the league’s second-worst through two games, take flight.