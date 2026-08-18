Former Executive Delivers Concerned Message About Vikings’ Kyler Murray

The Minnesota Vikings have renewed hope with Pro Bowler Kyler Murray at QB1.

However, one former NFL executive is pouring cold water on that fire, citing not only Murray’s past but also the Vikings’.

This offseason, the Vikings lucked out in that the Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with the former No. 1 overall pick, but the Vikings’ situation may not have improved as much as they, Murray, or fans hope.

Vikings Get Harsh Kyler Murray Reality Check

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell wanted to make a swift decision, meaning Murray has more so outlasted J.J. McCarthy for the starting QB job, rather than seized control.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick, a former NFL executive, believes the Vikings’ transition from McCarthy, the 12th overall pick in 2024, could ultimately be much ado about nothing, calling it a “reason for concern.”

“In this exercise last season, I said that all eyes were on QB J.J. McCarthy,” Riddick wrote in an article published on August 17. “Well, 2025 didn’t go as anticipated for McCarthy, who registered a QBR near the bottom of the league in each of his 10 starts. The Vikings have pivoted to the ultra-talented Kyler Murray on a one-year deal, but now the long-term future at QB could not be any more uncertain. Not where you want to be as a franchise.”

To make the situation even more complicated, Murray has struggled in recent practices, and there is ample tape on how to negatively impact him on the field.

Whether all of the Vikings’ upcoming opponents are able to capitalize on Murray’s deficiencies is one thing. That the Vikings have left so much to chance at the most important position on the field is another entirely.

So much so that O’Connell–who made waves as a QB whisperer, including for other team’s players, has begun to emerge in rumors and speculation about being on the hot seat.

Vikings QB Situation Remains Murky

At this same time last season, the Vikings had propped McCarthy up, going so far as to avoid signing QBs who could have legitimately challenged him like Murray has.

That includes letting Sam Darnold sign with the Seattle Seahawks, whom he led to a Super Bowl win in Year 1, and Daniel Jones join the Indianapolis Colts, whom he had on the fast track before a ruptured Achilles tendon ended his season early.

McCarthy is still around, waiting for his next opportunity, which he hopes is as a Viking.

The Vikings also still have Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer, both of whom started at least one game for them last season. Wentz could also usurp McCarthy as QB2 in Minnesota.

McCarthy, Murray, and Wentz all come with significant durability concerns. Brosmer is simply inexperienced, especially in the context of a roster that is otherwise built to be a perennial playoff contender.

Riddick was accurate about McCarthy having all eyes on him in 2025.

In 2026, though, that is true of Murray, and by extension, O’Connell and the rest of the Vikings’ coaching staff, after an offseason of changes that included the front office.