Disgraced Coach Deemed Ideal Replacement for Vikings’ Flores

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is making an undeniable case for a head coaching job next season, putting the Vikings’ defense’s future in question.

Fortunately, a defensive guru is on the market.

The New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on October 8 following Minnesota’s 23-17 win over the Jets in Week 5. If Flores leaves for a new job in 2025, Saleh would be a top defensive coordinator candidate for the Vikings.

Hired by the Jets in 2021, Saleh had a 20-36 record during his tenure that was marked by strong defenses and poor offensive play due to quarterback instability. The hope was Aaron Rodgers would be the answer to the team’s struggles, but after a 2-3 start to the 2024 season, Jets owner Woody Johnson parted ways with the 45-year-old coach.

Despite Saleh’s struggles as a head coach, his transformation of New York’s defense is astounding.

After allowing the most points and yardage in the entire league in 2021, Saleh’s defense finished the 2022 season ranked fourth in both areas. The unit has remained in that top-5 territory ever since.

Through five weeks, the Jets rank fifth in points allowed (17 points per game) and have allowed the second-fewest yards (255.8 per game) this season, per Pro Football Reference.

Flores is garnering buzz for the next head coach hiring cycle, which will include the Jets. An effective swap of defensive minds would be ideal for Minnesota if Flores must go.

Brian Flores Behind Vikings’ 5-0 Start

While the Vikings offense started the season red-hot with Sam Darnold, Flores, and his defense, have arguably carried the team to several wins this season.

Flores’ defense made Rodgers, one of the sharpest minds at quarterback in history, look flustered, forcing three interceptions on Sunday — including a game-clinching pick by Stephon Gilmore on the Jets’ final drive.

Flores’ defense is thriving on creating chaos and confusion and has capitalized accordingly, leading the league in interceptions (11) and second in takeaways (13).

They also lead the league in pressures (84) by a landslide and have the second-most sacks (20) behind only the New York Giants.

But what’s most impressive is the defense’s resolve in stopping the run, allowing the second-fewest rushing yards (67.2) in the league through five weeks despite no splash free-agency additions made on the defensive line.

Brian Flores’ Lawsuit Could Impact His Head Coaching Candidacy

Formerly the Miami Dolphins‘ head coach, Flores was fired in 2022 and Flores filed a lawsuit against the league and several teams that same year, claiming racial discrimination in hiring practices during his job search process.

Last July, a federal judge ruled that Flores could proceed to trial with his claims against the league — which could impact his head coach candidacy in the future.

Flores interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals head coach position in 2023 and ultimately took the Vikings coordinator position.

Even after an impressive turnaround of the defense last year, Flores did not receive a single interview request for head coach vacancies around the league.

Flores is arguably as responsible for the Vikings’ 5-0 start as head coach Kevin O’Connell, but his lawsuit remains a sticking point for his prospects elsewhere.