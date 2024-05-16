Vikings Reunite Aaron Jones With Former Packers Pass-Catcher

The Minnesota Vikings bolstered their tight-end room by signing Robert Tonyan on May 16, which reunites the former Green Bay Packers tight end with star running back Aaron Jones.

Tonyan, 29, rose to a mainstay in the Packers offense as one of Aaron Rodgers‘ favorite targets. In 2020, Tonyan caught 52-of-59 targets for 586 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns. He has just four drops on 205 career targets.

In 2021, Tonyan suffered a season-ending knee injury but remained a trusted target for Rodgers. However, Tonyan did lose some explosiveness in his final year in Green Bay before following Packers assistant Luke Getsy to the Chicago Bears.

The #Vikings have signed TE Robert Tonyan and waived LB Donovan Manuel. 📰: https://t.co/2YM6ddJU4i pic.twitter.com/k6HOZIdgE8 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 16, 2024

Tonyan appeared in all 17 games for a Bears offense that ranked 27th in passing yards last season. He caught 11 passes for 112 yards.

By signing with the Vikings, Tonyan has been under contract with every NFC North team after he was signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie.

There may be a potential opportunity for Tonyan to win a significant role as a pass-catcher with T.J. Hockenson still recovering from tearing his ACL and MCL in late December. He also has experience blocking for Jones as the Vikings hope improve their running game this season.

Tonyan joins Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, undrafted rookie Trey Knox and recent pickup Sammis Reyes in the Vikings tight end room.

Robert Tonyan Won Trust of Aaron Rodgers

In Green Bay, Rodgers required a high level of communication with his pass-catchers that not every receiver reached.

Trust was key, and Tonyan met Rodgers’ standards and emerged as one of the Packers’ top pass-catchers during their 2020 run to the NFC Championship berth.

“The familiarity not only with our offensive scheme but with Aaron, just the rapport that they have out on the field, I think is big time,” LaFleur told reporters on September 8.

In the 2020 postseason, Tonyan caught 8-of-8 targets for 82 yards receiving and a touchdown.

“(Rodgers) definitely trusts him, and so he’s maybe going to fit it into tighter windows knowing Bobby is going to make the play. I think Bobby’s looked good and hopefully he continues to progress. I think every time he steps out on the field it gives him a little bit more confidence in knowing that he can do what we’re asking him to do,” LaFleur added, per Heavy’s Jordan Wilson.

T.J. Hockenson Updates His Timeline to Return to Vikings

Appearing on the “NFL Schedule Release ’24” show on May 15, Hockenson did not put a timeline on his return — although he is hopeful to play in the Vikings’ Week 5 London game against the New York Jets.

“They haven’t really put a timeline on it,” Hockenson said of his recovery from tearing his ACL and MCL in a Week 16 loss to the Detroit Lions. “We’re just kinda taking it day by day, week by week, there’s just so many variables that you can go through in this process. I’m doing really good right now. We’re attacking each process. I’m attacking each one and it’s been awesome, the progression has been incredible.”

Hockenson played a key role in the Vikings offense after he signed a four-year, $68.5 million extension last year. He corralled 95 receptions for 960 yards receiving and five touchdowns in 15 games.

His presence in the passing game will bring a level of security for the quarterback — whether it’s Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy.