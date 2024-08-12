Vikings Predicted to Cut Breakout Pass-Catcher, Insider Says

Robert Tonyan may have been the biggest surprise during the Minnesota Vikings spring minicamps, but as the seasons changed, the former Green Bay Packers star may be on the chopping block.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis released his latest roster predictions on August 12, two weeks before the 53-man roster deadline on August 27, and predicted Tonyan will be cut with T.J. Hockenson‘s return ahead of schedule and Nick Muse flashing in the preseason.

“The Vikings have not been shy about the fact that they believe Hockenson is ahead of schedule. He isn’t likely to be ready for Week 1, but he might not need much more time after that. Still, the Vikings won’t rush his rehab,” Lewis wrote. “In the meantime, his absence will allow Minnesota to keep [Johnny] Mundt, [Josh] Oliver and Muse. Tonyan and [N’Keal] Harry have looked promising at times, but Muse has a connection with [J.J.] McCarthy that feels relevant.”

Tonyan, 30, has lost ground in the tight-end room after suffering back spasms at the beginning of training camp on July 31. Head coach Kevin O’Connell expressed hopes of seeing Tonyan play in the preseason, however, he did not dress for the Vikings’ 24-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on August 10.

Tonyan was listed as the fifth tight end (including Hockenson) on the Vikings’ unofficial depth chart from August 6.

Vikings Face Tough Decision on TE Robert Tonyan

Coming off a down year in a struggling Chicago Bears offense, Tonyan is hoping for a career renaissance. In 2020, Tonyan reeled in 52 receptions for 586 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

He was looking closer to his 2020 self during spring workouts. Lewis considered him a breakout candidate in fantasy football this season based on his performance in the spring.

“Tonyan arrived during the spring. He’s a familiar face, of course, having played for all four NFC North teams. Three seasons have passed since his 11-touchdown season, but Tonyan looked spry this spring, and the Vikings might be without elite tight end T.J. Hockenson for the early part of the season. Coach Kevin O’Connell trusts Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt, but Tonyan could receive some opportunities, and if he does, he could shock some folks with his overall production,” Lewis wrote on July 15.

Tonyan looked like the top option to replace Hockenson, recovering from knee surgery, this spring, but whether the Vikings are willing to roster four tight ends with a need for depth elsewhere will determine Tonyan’s future.

The Vikings kept four tight ends last year but that may be more difficult with the team’s roster needs this upcoming season.

Vikings Entering Prime Evaluation of Preseason

Since O’Connell arrived in 2022, the Vikings have placed joint practices at the top of their summer evaluation.

This week, the Vikings host the Cleveland Browns, who boast one of the league’s top defenses and an offense looking to realize its potential with Deshaun Watson.

Most of the Vikings’ first-team players will be evaluated during those joint practices on Wednesday, August 14, and Thursday, August 15. The players that need to prove more will see significant playing time during Saturday’s televised preseason game against the Browns.

The Vikings will have their roster nearly set in stone by the final week of training camp, capped by a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on August 24 that will likely see few starters play to prevent serious injury.

These next two weeks will determine the final decisions made ahead of the August 27 roster deadline, but this week is where the biggest impressions will need to be made — in practice against the Browns.

Hopefully, Tonyan will return in time to participate.