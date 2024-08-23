Vikings Breakout Preseason Playmaker Now Dubbed Cut Candidate

The Minnesota Vikings appeared to have found something in Robert Tonyan Jr. and then, as it has so often at the most inopportune times across the tight end’s NFL career, injury reared its ugly head.

Tonyan went down with back issue in early August after showing out in practice as a pass-catcher in the absence of starter and two-time Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson. Tonyan been sidelined since, which has put his future in Minnesota in jeopardy, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

“Tonyan presents an interesting dilemma in that he has not practiced in a couple of weeks with what the team described as a ‘back spasm,'” Lewis wrote on Wednesday, August 21. “Even when he was healthy, though, he took only a few snaps with the No. 1 offense. That said, his pass-catching ability is undeniable; you don’t record two 50-catch seasons without being dynamic.”

Vikings Carried 4 Tight Ends Last Season, Which Ups Robert Tonyan’s Chances of Making Roster

Tight end is a deep position in Minnesota, with the highly-paid Josh Oliver (three years, $21 million) the lead of the backups. Also on the current expanded roster are Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse and converted first-round wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

Lewis projected that three of those four are likely earn spots with the team, while Hockenson is also an obvious lock.

“Oliver and Mundt will assuredly be in the fold. Muse, a seventh-round pick in 2022, is likely to make the roster, too,” Lewis continued. “The Vikings kept four tight ends last year, but can Tonyan return soon enough to secure a spot? Additionally, would the Vikings be willing to use both of their ‘injured reserve to return’ designations on tight ends? Probably not, which creates another complication.”

Robert Tonyan Best-Suited Vikings Tight End to Replace T.J. Hockenson’s Pass-Catching

Despite the factors Lewis mentioned, Hockenson’s injury might actually un-complicate the decision for the Vikings if he can’t contribute early on.

Tonyan’s best attribute and what renders him a fit in Minnesota is his ability to function as a receiver from the position. Hockenson is prolific pass-catcher as far as tight ends are concerned, with two seasons each of 86 or more catches and over 900 receiving yards, as well as a total of 23 TDs over his five-year career.

That missing element from the Vikings’ passing game, which will rely on a new QB in Sam Darnold to begin the year, is what Tonyan brought to the table. If he is too injured to help the team, that’s a blow. However, it simplifies the philosophy from the tight end position and allows Minnesota to move forward with a clear vision of what to expect until Hockenson returns — most likely at some point near mid-season.

Tonyan has played stints with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears during his time in the league after starting his career with the Detroit Lions but never finding his way onto the field in their uniform.

He has amassed 148 catches for 1,549 yards and 17 TDs over the past six years.