Vikings’ Breakout Pass-Catcher ‘Might Just Be Done,’ Insider Says

Three weeks ago, Robert Tonyan was strongly considered as an ideal replacement for Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson to start the season after an impressive spring with the team.

But after he suffered back spasms at training camp on July 31, the former Green Bay Packers tight end has been sidelined with Hockenson, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Observing Tonyan running “gingerly” on the sidelines of practice on August 19, SKOR North’s Judd Zulgad suggested that Tonyan, who turned 30 in April, may have reached his limit in the NFL.

“Tonyan, he got a good chance here, but this to me signifies that his body might just be done,” Zulgad said on an August 20 episode of the “Mackey and Judd” podcast. “It’s a phenomenally tough sport, he’s a big guy, he’s obviously taken a pounding, I wonder if this is the end of the road here. I don’t see a path here.”

Tonyan’s absence from the field for the majority of training camp has left him off most 53-man roster predictions ahead of the league deadline on August 27.

Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse are projected to make the final roster, while Hockenson is expected to start the year on the injured reserve list.

Robert Tonyan Turns Heads at Vikings Minicamps Before Injury

In 2020, Tonyan put forth a breakout season with the Packers, catching 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns — but he’s since declined. Tonyan was unsigned two months after 2024 free agency opened following a down year with the Chicago Bears where he caught just 11 passes.

The Vikings signed him on May 16 and he appeared to have plenty of tread left before his sudden injury. Several beat reporters noted him as one of the top performers from spring minicamps.

“Robert Tonyan has looked great in minicamp,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, June 5. “No hyperbole. Catching everything, snagged multiple passes in red-zone period today, outstretched arms, toe-tapping in the corner of the end zone. Just impressive.”

His injury has derailed his training camp with the Vikings, and considering he’s still ailing, he will likely go unsigned after roster cutdown day.

3 Notable Vikings Players on the Roster Bubble

The final week of training camp offers one last chance for players on the roster bubble. There are three notable names to watch in the final days.

Former first-round pick Lewis Cine is coming off a breakout preseason performance against the Cleveland Browns. He made a difference at all three levels, tallying 10 tackles, an interception and a sack. It was an encouraging performance after several seasons of frustration for the No. 32 overall pick from 2022, but it may be too little too late for him considering the Vikings are loaded at safety.

Fan favorites Dalton Risner and Duke Shelley are also on the verge of not making the final roster.

Risner was injured during training camp and has not returned to action. may have won a starting job as a late arrival last season, but the Vikings appear content with guards Ed Ingram and Blake Brandel.

Shelley was a late pickup following the tragic death of Khyree Jackson. He shined during the 2022 season but was not re-signed when Brian Flores arrived the next season. Since signing Shelley on July 24, the Vikings have added five additional defensive backs to fortify the position — and Shelley doesn’t appear to be the answer.