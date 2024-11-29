Vikings Cut 11-TD Pass-Catcher to Make Room for Daniel Jones

The Minnesota Vikings released tight end Robert Tonyan on November 29 to make room for quarterback Daniel Jones on the team’s practice squad.

Tonyan, 30, flashed during training camp as a favorite candidate to replace T.J. Hockenson, recovering from knee surgery, to begin the season. He was only four years removed from an 11-touchdown season with the Green Bay Packers and also caught 67 passes in 2022.

However, a back injury derailed Tonyan’s prospects for the 2024 season.

He stayed with the team despite lingering back spasms that limited his involvement in the offense. Tonyan has played just 15 offensive snaps through the first eight weeks of the season before Hockenson’s Week 9 debut.

Third-year tight end Nick Muse‘s return from a hand injury in Week 12 signaled Tonyan’s time in Minnesota may be up. Muse filled in as the third tight end while Johnny Mundt stepped in for starter Josh Oliver, who was out with an ankle injury.

Kevin O’Connell ruled out Oliver for the team’s Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Muse is a candidate to be a gameday elevation from the practice squad.

The Vikings also released undrafted rookie tackle Julian Pearl from the practice squad to make room for outside linebacker Gabriel Murphy.

Kevin O’Connell Addresses Daniel Jones’ Future With Vikings

At the time of Jones’ signing, reporters asked O’Connell about the optics of the signing and what it means both short- and long-term.

“I don’t think we need to think about that at this time,” O’Connell said on November 27. “I’m just excited to get [Jones] here. There’s short-term and a long-term conversation that are going on at every position on our roster and that’s [general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah] and his group do a great job at being really diligent on that side of it.”

O’Connell maintained that his focus is on creating the environment for every quarterback on his roster to be their best.

“The quarterback development side is something that is a huge passion of mine,” O’Connell added. “I just love getting opportunities to work with guys no matter what point in their QB journey they’re at.

“Our system is built to help guys realize their truest potential. I think Daniel is going to be a positive addition to our culture and our building.”

Tom Brady Critical of Jones’ Move to Minnesota

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft by the New York Giants, Jones looked like a potential franchise quarterback for the team after they doubled down on him to the tune of a four-year, $160 million contract in 2023.

However, in less than two years that relationship had frayed, leading to Jones requesting his release after New York decided to bench him in Week 12. It was a business decision for the Giants, who did not want to risk Jones getting injured and having to pay out the remainder of his guarantees.

Relegated to playing scout team safety, Jones wanted to play a larger role, leading to him seeking out a new home for the rest of the season.

Tom Brady took issue with Jones’ decision that he would not contribute to New York after the investment the Giants made in him.

“I don’t know how the whole situation went down, but to think that you would ask for a release from a team that committed a lot to you is maybe different than how I would’ve handled that,” Brady said during the broadcast, per Bleacher Report. “I always felt I wanted to get the trust and respect of my teammates, regardless [of the] situation, knowing that I was doing the best I could for the team because that was the most important thing.

“I think … at points in our career, [we all] face different challenges. I faced them in college,” Brady continued. “Some things didn’t go the way I wanted, but the people that mattered the most to me were the guys in the locker room. I showed up every day. I don’t care if they asked me to be scout team safety, scout team quarterback — I was going to do whatever I could to help the team win.”