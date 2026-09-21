Vikings Players Face Potential Discipline From NFL After Win Over Bears

Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings are 2-0 and riding high, but the NFL could come calling with dour news, specifically for Dallas Turner and Levi Drake Rodriguez.

Both players were called for roughing the passer calls on Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during the 9-3 victory that gives the Vikings sole possession of first place in the NFC North, albeit through two weeks.

The Vikings are on a historic run, even with the potential fallout looming over them.

Vikings’ Dallas Turner, Levi Drake Rodriguez Could Face Discipline Over Hits on Bears’ Caleb Williams

Officials flagged Rodriguez for his infraction during the first quarter of Sunday’s divisional showdown. It occurred on a first-and-10 pass attempt from Williams that fell incomplete and was offset by a holding call on Bears center Garrett Bradbury.

The NFL’s review process is not as likely to let the infraction slide.

Turner’s penalty came in the second quarter. It was on a second-and-10 play during which Williams found wide receiver Kalif Raymond for 5 yards. There was not offsetting call, either.

Per the NFL, fines for roughing the passer can reach as much as $17,911 for first-time offenses, while second-time infractions can lead to fines climbing as high as $23,882. The league also regularly assesses fines of different amounts both in and beyond their stated parameters.

The good news is that those are the only two penalties on the Vikings that could warrant fines.

The rub is that the NFL also regularly goes back and levies fines against players for offenses that went uncalled during the game they occurred in.

In that sense, no one is ever safe until the NFL hands down its final judgment on the week’s games. That typically happens every Saturday. So, Turner and Rodriguez will have plenty of time to ponder their actions. That is, while enjoying their win and preparing for Week 3.

Up next is another road game, this time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bears Cornerback Could Also Hear From NFL

If there is a concern for the Bears regarding discipline following their loss to Turner, Rodriguez, and the Vikings, it is for cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

During the second quarter, on a pass from Carson Wentz to Justin Jefferson that gained 16 yards, officials flagged Johnson for illegal use of hands, hand to the face. On its own, it is not a fineable offense.

However, the league could review the play and feel Johnson’s actions warrant a facemask.

The Bears are also subject to additional scrutiny over fineable offenses that were not called during the contest.

The Vikings and the Bears will not see each other again until Week 18 for their regular-season finale. That game is in Minnesota. They have now won two of three meetings against the Bears and head coach Ben Johnson.

Johnson was 5-1 against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores as a coordinator.

This win makes it 6-3, with the Vikings defensive play-caller gaining ground on his offensive counterpart. Time will tell if the momentum shifts back, but the Vikings can celebrate tonight.