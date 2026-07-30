Vikings Rookie’s Latest Comments Have Fans Watching Closely

The Minnesota Vikings were able to get an important injury update from one of their confirmed that he was healthy and ready to go for the start of the season.

Banks was selected with the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. The former Florida Gators star measures in at six-foot-six, 327 pounds. After suffering a broken foot at the NFL Combine in February, it appears that he is ready to go. He gave a succinct, positive update to reporters when asked the question if he was fully cleared

“Absolutely, yeah. Taking it one day at a time,” Banks said.

Vikings Rookie Played Well In Limited Action

Banks began his career at Louisville before transferring over to Florida. He recorded 43 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles over the course of 31 total games.

He only played in two games last season due to a foot injury after just a couple of games. With that being said, his 2025 campaign was highly regarded by two games in particular.

Banks played against 21st-ranked LSU and ninth-ranked Ole Miss. Against the Tigers, he had 64 total snaps, and recorded seven pressures, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. That disruption would show again against the Rebels. He tallied 66 snaps, with seven quarterback pressures. He was able to parlay his efforts into a strong statistical line, recording four tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, according to official data from the Florida Gators website.

The injuries make it easy to see why he dropped to 18th overall. However, this is a match made in heaven for the Vikings. His ability to record pressure should work out well in any Brian Flores-led defense. Flores had his defense had a 51.2% blitz rate last season. Banks’s ability to record pressure and be a disruption on the defensive line could work out well in this way.

Vikings Rookie Has Had Recent Health Issues

For now, his focus is his health. Health issues aren’t something that have plagued him throughout his entire career. Rather, they have been recent occurrences. He first suffered a Jones fracture during Gators training camp. Banks wanted to let it heal without surgery but ended up getting a corrective type of procedure after he aggravated it during LSU. He then suffered a metatarsal fracture while at the combine, but still managed to run the drill. He finished a 5.05 40-yard dash even with the injury at the combine.

Now, the Vikings have an opportunity to unlock his talents and see what he can do. He was able to perform at a high level against SEC competition. He is known for being a playmaker and someone who can take over a game. When healthy, he could be one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the NFL.

His rookie season will be about development and trying to crack the defensive rotation. That should not be incredibly difficult to do, given the way he fits in the scheme and how he can move. It will certainly be intriguing to see what he can do, and if he can stay healthy throughout the course of the season. The Vikings will certainly be able to use his talents, in what will be a crowded and competitive NFC North.