Vikings Rookie Already Raising Major Concerns After Rough Camp

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Caleb Banks came into the league this season as a highly-coveted draft pick. He has begun to deal with injury issues over the course of his career. He has gotten his first taste of NFL action over the course of the preseason, and some questions still linger.

Banks was drafted that highly due to his disruptive nature and playmaking ability. With that being said, what injury was something that was highly documented leading up to the draft? It might have been part of the reason why he fell to the 18th overall selection.

Analyst Gives Assessment Of Vikings Rookie

He has had to go through the trials and errors of being a rookie in the NFL. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert noted this in his piece on Friday morning.

“The consensus after watching Banks move through his first training camp is that he is not yet ready to dominate NFL offensive lines. Opponents have found ways to get lower position on his 6-foot-6 frame and push him backwards, and Banks himself acknowledged last weekend that “I’m definitely not in shape” after missing most of his final college season and all of the Vikings’ spring practices because of the foot injury.”

Banks immediately went to work after the team’s 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Saturday. He spoke candidly about his conditioning and made it clear that he was not where he wanted to be. The Florida product has been working to return to a strong conditioning baseline. That said, he has a body of work that Vikings fans should feel comfortable with on a longer-term project with Banks.

Vikings Rookie Has Previous Record Of Success

At Florida, he was a disruptor in his first season with the program, following his arrival from Louisville. He played in 12 games and recorded 21 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Banks also recorded one pass breakup. He only played in two games due to his foot injury, but his physical profile and his ability to push the pocket were enough to make him an intriguing prospect.

In addition to just statistics, he also won some accolades as well. Banks was the SEC Defensive Player of the Week in November 2024 and was a matchup nightmare for the Ole Miss defensive line. He recorded four tackles and 2.5 sacks on the day. He was also invited to the Senior Bowl at the end of last season, giving them a chance to improve his stock once again.

It is certainly difficult to expect Banks to be fully ready to go, given his injury history and conditioning at the moment. However, this could be something worth watching. While Banks is undoubtedly more of a project, selecting him 18th overall means that there is some expectation that he will be able to perform at a high level. When healthy, Banks could add the ultimate peace for the Vikings’ defensive line. Right now, he is just trying to get his feet under him.

The talent is definitely there; That much is clear. However, it’s also important to note that in addition to his injuries, development as a rookie is going to be a piece of things too. He is certainly going to be a player to watch, and it appears as though the Vikings will have to endure some growing pains in the process.