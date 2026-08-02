Vikings Rookie Suddenly Making Noise With First-Team Defense

The Minnesota Vikings held practice on Saturday, and one particular defensive rookie was able to showcase his talents at a high level. Linebacker Jake Golday impressed fans and reporters, as he was able to take reps with the first team during practice.

Golday was drafted with the 51st overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. He was thought to be a spark plug for the Vikings’ defense, and he has shown it to this point. His collegiate background and accomplishments also work in his favor as well, and show consistent production. With that being said, his main goal was to take advantage of his playing time on Saturday, and he did that, as noted by The Athletic’s Alec Lewis.

Jake Golday said he spent the whole summer studying multiple spots in the Flores defense to be ready. Then when he got here for camp, after playing stacked backer all spring, they moved him over to edge for a bit. He was ready. https://t.co/kx4tvbanXl — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) August 1, 2026

Vikings Rookie Had Notable College Career

The linebacker began his collegiate career at Central Arkansas. He played there from 2021-2023 and had a breakout season in 2023. That year, he had 84 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He entered the transfer portal following the season. From there, he was able to springboard his collegiate career.

He spent the final two seasons of his collegiate career with the Cincinnati Bearcats. He made the most of his time there, and became one of the best linebackers in the country. The playmaker immediately made an impact in his first season with the Bearcats. He recorded 58 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He earned honorable mention All-Big 12 accolades in 2024.

In the 2025 season, he led the Bearcats with 105 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors and was a Butkus Award semifinalist.

Golday finished his collegiate career with 284 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, and three pass breakups. He recorded eight different games with double-digit total tackles during the 2025 season including a career-high of 14 tackles. The linebacker was a playmaker wherever he went, and now he is trying to translate that over to the NFL.

Golday Should Assist Vikings Veterans

Golday should be a strong addition to a Vikings linebacker group that is already full of playmakers. Blake Cashman, Eric Wilson, and Ivan Pace Jr are the trio that spearheaded the unit. Cashman played 790 snaps, while Wilson played 965 per Fantasy Pros. Pace only played 33% of snaps, but he had 14 total pressures and 16 defensive stops per statistics from Pro Football Focus. Pace was able to make the most of his time on the field.

Golday practicing with the top unit is not necessarily a definitive answer on anything. Nevertheless, it is an indication that Vikings coaches are trying him out in different spots and seeing what works. It’s much too early to say that the Vikings got a steal at the linebacker spot. However, this is certainly a step in the right direction for a player that has shown a lot of promise at the collegiate level.

Golday could be a player to watch moving forward. There have been many storylines throughout the course of Vikings camp, and he could be another one to watch. These preseason games coming up will be a good test for him to see if his impressive practice performance can translate on the field. He has the intangibles and ability to play at a high level. Now, it is just about the execution.