Vikings Stall Talks With Former Pro Bowl QB, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings are on the search for a veteran quarterback to pair with J.J. McCarthy — however, there appears to be a lack of urgency from the team.

While Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Vikings are in talks about signing former Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl quarterback Ryan Tannehill, a deal is not imminent.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport offered insight into the internal talks ongoing in Minnesota about acquiring Tannehill, who doesn’t appear to be a priority for Minnesota.

“The Tannehill conversations, which I didn’t get the sense were much convert. Like, it’s not like conversations being like, ‘Alright, we’ll offer you $20 million. And he’s like, I want [$25 million].’ Like, that’s not the conversation,” Rapoport said Monday, March 24, on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “If there was any conversation, it was more like, ‘Alright, might you theoretically be available if we need you?’ Ryan Tannehill sat out all last year. I think would probably come back for the opportunity to start for an awesome team and maybe make some decent bridge quarterback money,” Rapoport added. “I don’t get the sense anything’s imminent. And I think they hope that they don’t need him because the hope is: your future’s now; roll with J.J. McCarthy, who’s really talented and just move forward from there.”

Ryan Tannehill’s Past Comment on Free Agency is Telling

While the Vikings are slowly weighing their expected addition to the quarterback room, Tannehill’s willingness to sign is also a consideration.

The 36-year-old quarterback is not desperate to reenter the league after sitting out the 2024 season. Last year, he openly admitted that he’s content with his life and, while not retired, isn’t eager to jump into any situation.

“Maybe a guy goes down and a team gives me a call, you never know what’s going to happen, right?” Tannehill said in July, per NFL.com. “So, just keeping the options open. But at the same time, not waiting on pins and needles for that call. I’m enjoying where I’m at… where my family, life is. You know, if something comes up, then fantastic. I’ll jump wholeheartedly into it. But at the same time, not purely just waiting on that.”

Vikings Unhurried to Sign Tannehill Shows Confidence in McCarthy

There could be a sense of frustration in seeing the Vikings sit idle and watch the quarterback free-agent pool go dry.

Several capable veteran backups have signed to affordable deals elsewhere, including Jameis Winston (two years, $8 million; New York Giants), Jacoby Brissett (two years, $12.5 million; Arizona Cardinals) and Cooper Rush (two years, $6.2 million, Baltimore Ravens).

Minnesota needs to land another quarterback who could play in a pinch, but the lack of desperation does serve as a sign of the team’s confidence in McCarthy.

McCarthy, coming off meniscus surgery, showed his ability to grow as a quarterback throughout last year’s training camp. While Sam Darnold was QB1 throughout the summer, McCarthy was progressing to the point there may have been an open competition in the final weeks of camp.

The Vikings have banked that McCarthy will do that again this summer.