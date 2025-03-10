Hi, Subscriber

Vikings QB Sam Darnold Gets Bad News on Seahawks Job

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Quarterback Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings.

Free agency technically begins in less than 24 hours, and it doesn’t appear that QB Sam Darnold will be returning to the Minnesota Vikings when it does.

However, a glimmer of hope exists in the report that the Seattle Seahawks — who most NFL analysts consider the frontrunners for Darnold’s services — plan to talk with four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“The Seahawks are expected to talk with Aaron Rodgers about their QB vacancy, per source,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Sunday, March 9. “Rodgers is free to meet with interested teams as the QB carousel continues to spin on the eve of free agency.”

The door slammed last week on Rodgers joining the Los Angeles Rams, where his two-time running mate Davante Adams inked a deal Sunday, after L.A. and QB Matthew Stafford agreed to a contract restructure.

The New York Jets let Rodgers go this offseason after two disappointing years, while the Cleveland Browns are all but a lock to select a QB with the No. 2 overall pick in next month’s draft.

As such, the list of potential destinations for Rodgers is growing thinner, while the Seahawks have now parted ways with both of their long-time star wide receivers — releasing Tyler Lockett last week and trading DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick Sunday.

If Seattle is considering a true rebuild just one year following a 10-7 campaign, there are potentially a couple of scenarios in which signing Rodgers to a bridge contract might make more sense than paying Darnold huge money over the long-term to start for a team devoid of any established weapons at the skill positions in 2025 — save for Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Steelers to Offer Sam Darnold Contract in Free Agency

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

GettyQuarterback Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings.

Of course, one could consider that line of thinking wishful on behalf of the Vikings and their chances to bring back Darnold — something the team wants to do, but isn’t willing to pay a premium to accomplish.

However, even if Rodgers swoops in and takes the Seahawks starting job out from under Darnold, the latter is going to have other options as soon as Monday.

“The Steelers are expected to make an offer to pending free agent Sam Darnold, per source,” Russini reported Sunday. “Many around the league believe Darnold will wind up in Seattle, but Pittsburgh is doing its due diligence on any potential options ahead of the new league year.”

Based on a condensed analysis of all the reports involving Darnold, the Vikings, the Seahawks and the Steelers, the likelihood is that both Seattle and Pittsburgh will make Darnold offers somewhere in the range of reasonable-to-good. And if those offers are anywhere near Spotrac’s $40 million annual market value projection for the quarterback, Minnesota will likely opt not to match them.

Aaron Rodgers Could End Up in Minnesota if Darnold Lands in Seattle, Daniel Jones Departs in Free Agency

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.

GettyFree agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In what could prove a very interesting turn of events, Rodgers could end up with the Vikings in 2025 as a bridge to J.J. McCarthy if he isn’t able to convince the Seahawks he’s a better option than Darnold.

Daniel Jones is the leader in the clubhouse to serve as the veteran presence in Minnesota’s locker room, but interest from the Indianapolis Colts and a chance to potentially start there for the long-term could be enough to pull him away.

If Darnold ends up with the Seahawks and the Steelers don’t want Rodgers, only the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants remain — at least one of which is likely to draft a QB with pick No. 1 or No. 3, respectively.

By the time all the dust settles, if Rodgers doesn’t have a home and the Vikings don’t have a veteran to mentor, compete with, and/or back up McCarthy, Rodgers could end up in purple and gold for one season.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Cam Akers's headshot C. Akers
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Jonathan Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Camryn Bynum's headshot C. Bynum
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Sam Darnold's headshot S. Darnold
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Dan Feeney's headshot D. Feeney
Stephon Gilmore's headshot S. Gilmore
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Shaquill Griffin's headshot S. Griffin
Kamu Grugier-Hill's headshot K. Grugier-Hill
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Ed Ingram's headshot E. Ingram
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Pat Jones's headshot P. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Daniel Jones's headshot D. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Fabian Moreau's headshot F. Moreau
Nick Mullens's headshot N. Mullens
Johnny Mundt's headshot J. Mundt
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Brandon Powell's headshot B. Powell
David Quessenberry's headshot D. Quessenberry
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Dalton Risner's headshot D. Risner
Cam Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Brett Rypien's headshot B. Rypien
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jihad Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Vikings QB Sam Darnold Gets Bad News on Seahawks Job

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x