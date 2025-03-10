Vikings QB Sam Darnold Gets Bad News on Seahawks Job

Free agency technically begins in less than 24 hours, and it doesn’t appear that QB Sam Darnold will be returning to the Minnesota Vikings when it does.

However, a glimmer of hope exists in the report that the Seattle Seahawks — who most NFL analysts consider the frontrunners for Darnold’s services — plan to talk with four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“The Seahawks are expected to talk with Aaron Rodgers about their QB vacancy, per source,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Sunday, March 9. “Rodgers is free to meet with interested teams as the QB carousel continues to spin on the eve of free agency.”

The door slammed last week on Rodgers joining the Los Angeles Rams, where his two-time running mate Davante Adams inked a deal Sunday, after L.A. and QB Matthew Stafford agreed to a contract restructure.

The New York Jets let Rodgers go this offseason after two disappointing years, while the Cleveland Browns are all but a lock to select a QB with the No. 2 overall pick in next month’s draft.

As such, the list of potential destinations for Rodgers is growing thinner, while the Seahawks have now parted ways with both of their long-time star wide receivers — releasing Tyler Lockett last week and trading DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick Sunday.

If Seattle is considering a true rebuild just one year following a 10-7 campaign, there are potentially a couple of scenarios in which signing Rodgers to a bridge contract might make more sense than paying Darnold huge money over the long-term to start for a team devoid of any established weapons at the skill positions in 2025 — save for Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Steelers to Offer Sam Darnold Contract in Free Agency

Of course, one could consider that line of thinking wishful on behalf of the Vikings and their chances to bring back Darnold — something the team wants to do, but isn’t willing to pay a premium to accomplish.

However, even if Rodgers swoops in and takes the Seahawks starting job out from under Darnold, the latter is going to have other options as soon as Monday.

“The Steelers are expected to make an offer to pending free agent Sam Darnold, per source,” Russini reported Sunday. “Many around the league believe Darnold will wind up in Seattle, but Pittsburgh is doing its due diligence on any potential options ahead of the new league year.”

Based on a condensed analysis of all the reports involving Darnold, the Vikings, the Seahawks and the Steelers, the likelihood is that both Seattle and Pittsburgh will make Darnold offers somewhere in the range of reasonable-to-good. And if those offers are anywhere near Spotrac’s $40 million annual market value projection for the quarterback, Minnesota will likely opt not to match them.

Aaron Rodgers Could End Up in Minnesota if Darnold Lands in Seattle, Daniel Jones Departs in Free Agency

In what could prove a very interesting turn of events, Rodgers could end up with the Vikings in 2025 as a bridge to J.J. McCarthy if he isn’t able to convince the Seahawks he’s a better option than Darnold.

Daniel Jones is the leader in the clubhouse to serve as the veteran presence in Minnesota’s locker room, but interest from the Indianapolis Colts and a chance to potentially start there for the long-term could be enough to pull him away.

If Darnold ends up with the Seahawks and the Steelers don’t want Rodgers, only the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants remain — at least one of which is likely to draft a QB with pick No. 1 or No. 3, respectively.

By the time all the dust settles, if Rodgers doesn’t have a home and the Vikings don’t have a veteran to mentor, compete with, and/or back up McCarthy, Rodgers could end up in purple and gold for one season.