Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Predicted to Make Baffling Move With Sam Darnold This Offseason

  • 127 Views
  • 11 Shares
  • Updated
Sam Darnold
Getty
Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings are moving on from Sam Darnold and turning to talented, #10 overall pick in 2024, JJ McCarthy this offseason – particularly given his expected return to training early this coming offseason.

Right?

The conventional wisdom is that Darnold will be shipped off to one of the many teams – probably in the AFC – who needs a quarterback.

Bottom feeders had record bad year, with 10 teams having 5 or fewer wins this past year, double the number in 2023 (5). Unsurprisingly, much of that had to do with poor QB play, and with an upcoming quarterback draft class that leaves much to be desired, it seems only rational that the Vikings would trade away their prized signal caller at the peak of his value (minus the last two games of the season), and maximize their compensation for it. +

Vikings Predicted To Sign

However, it might not be that straightforward. Ben Solak of ESPN believes that Minnesota will take an alternative approach to their QB dilemma.

“His unexpectedly brilliant season on a one-year contract could change their short- and possibly long-term plans at the position. J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft, is expected to be fully healed from a meniscus injury in his right knee that kept him out all season. But can the Vikings really let Darnold walk out the door after the season he had at age 27?…

I really, truly believe the Vikings will extend Darnold. They have the room for something in the Daniel Jones neighborhood — four years, $160 million is probably optimal, if they can get Darnold to sign that before another team in the free market offers him a whale of a deal. Depending on the size of the contract, they’ll either keep McCarthy or quietly look to trade him ahead of a bad quarterback draft class and see if a needy team takes the bait.”

Darnold’s age is a legitimate mitigating factor – whatever concerns about contract size, durability and more can be suppressed by the fact that the former #3 overall pick is still just 27 years of age – and is continuing to get better and better.

Coming out college, Darnold was a far better prospect than McCarthy, and makes up in additional arm strength all that he takes away in poor decision making.

JJ was a national champion with Michigan, but is totally unproven in the league – particularly when it comes to having to run an offense that is oriented on the pass, rather than the rush-dominant attack Jim Harbaugh designed at Ann Arbor.

Moreover, getting rid of Darnold could be trickier than initially imagined: If the Vikings decide to spend cold hard cash this offseason; which given their cap space ($61 million – 7th in NFL) and amount of starters who are set to become free agents (8), could well happen; the compensatory pick for losing Darnold could well be cancelled out by other acquisitions.

And if they franchise tag him, which will cost around $40 million, they may struggle to find a trade partner willing to give up significant draft capital for the the former Jet, and then pay him $40 million + per year.

So perhaps Solak is right, and the Vikings will take the low-risk option and re-sign Darnold to a long(ish) term deal, knowing that they still have their quarterback of the future waiting in the wings for his time to shine.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Cam Akers's headshot C. Akers
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Jonathan Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Camryn Bynum's headshot C. Bynum
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Sam Darnold's headshot S. Darnold
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Dan Feeney's headshot D. Feeney
Jeremy Flax's headshot J. Flax
Stephon Gilmore's headshot S. Gilmore
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Shaquill Griffin's headshot S. Griffin
Kamu Grugier-Hill's headshot K. Grugier-Hill
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Ed Ingram's headshot E. Ingram
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Pat Jones's headshot P. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Daniel Jones's headshot D. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Fabian Moreau's headshot F. Moreau
Nick Mullens's headshot N. Mullens
Johnny Mundt's headshot J. Mundt
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Brandon Powell's headshot B. Powell
David Quessenberry's headshot D. Quessenberry
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Dalton Risner's headshot D. Risner
Cam Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Brett Rypien's headshot B. Rypien
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jihad Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Vikings Predicted to Make Baffling Move With Sam Darnold This Offseason

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x