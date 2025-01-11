Vikings Predicted To Ditch Sam Darnold for $160 Million Quarterback If Struggles Persist

Despite having the obstacle of the Rams’ home field advantage removed in tragic fashion, given the tragic and horrific fires in Los Angeles, the Minnesota Vikings will undoubtedly be feeling the need for a team bounce-back after a 31-9 drubbing at the Detroit Lions last Sunday, that cemented the Lions’ spot as the #1 seed in the NFC.

The Vikings Laid An Egg In The Biggest Game Of The Year

Despite numerous injuries on the defensive side of the ball – including 13 defensive players on IR – the Sam Darnold-led Vikings were unable to score a touchdown, even after making it into the red zone on four separate occasions.

A regular season that had otherwise been a career year ended unceremoniously as the former #3 overall pick went 18/41 for 166 yards and 0 touchdowns.

That is, against the most beat-up, injury sacked defense in the NFL – one who conceded 34 points to the low-flying San Francisco 49ers just the week prior.

There is a feeling that, in what was the biggest professional game in Darnold’s career to date, the lights may have shone a little too brights for the 27 year, whose performance almost gave echoes of his infamous quote after playing the New England Patriots.

And whilst most will not discount an excellent season after one poor game, especially if that game is against the Super Bowl favorites, there are some who have already thought ahead to the Vikings next steps, which could potentially involve benching Darnold for a familiar face to NFL fans.

Sam Darnold Could Be Benched For Former New York Rival

Mike Florio of PFF suggests that if the former Jet struggles in the playoffs, then either mid-game – or if they progress – the Vikings could replace their starting QB with none other than former Giants signal caller, Daniel Jones.

Jones was released mid-way through the season, less than 2 years into a lucrative 4 year, $160 million deal signed in the 2023 offseason – and ended up on the Vikings roster.

“Now that the regular season has ended, Jones has gone all in with the Vikings by joining the active roster.” Florio claimed, “He’ll be with the Vikings and only the Vikings for the postseason, however long it lasts.”

“The fact that the move happened only days after starter Sam Darnold found a moment that seemed a bit too big for his stunningly strong season has raised questions about whether Jones might be in line to play, if Darnold struggles in the postseason.”

This is perhaps bolstered by comments made by head coach, Kevin O’Connell, as noted by Florio, in which he claims that the Jones situation is “such a fluid thing here the rest of the way, we’re gonna do whatever we think gives us the best chance to win.”

Were Darnold to be benched, it is quite possible that he could leapfrog current backup, Nick Mullens, who has been less than impressive when called into action over the past couple of season. And whilst this is perhaps not the most likely situation of all time, as we all know – in the playoffs, anything can happen.