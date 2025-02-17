Vikings Eyeing $20 Million Move to Sign CB Over Sam Darnold

Among the potential plans for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is the franchise tag.

A one-year, market-rate deal that players have no say in the matter, the franchise tag is a tool for teams to keep a player they’re on the fence about signing long-term or maintain team control ahead of free agency. A team could also franchise tag a player to facilitate exclusive negotiations with a potential trade suitor.

The tag-and-trade has been arguably the most beneficial option for the Vikings, who would get something in return for helping Darnold revitalize his career.

However, a day before the franchise tag window opens, the Vikings appear to be considering another use with the tag.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on February 17 that the Vikings seem more inclined to tag Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

“The Vikings seem more likely to let Darnold sign elsewhere and preserve their tag for a player such as cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who had a career-high six interceptions in 2024 and is hitting his prime at age 27,” Seifert wrote. “If nothing else, it would give the Vikings time to sign Murphy to a longer-term deal while keeping him off the market.”

Why Vikings Would Franchise Tag Murphy Over Darnold

Murphy’s tag is projected to be half the cost of tagging Darnold.

The quarterback franchise tag for the 2025 season is projected to be in the ballpark of $40 million, while the tag on a cornerback would be $20 million, per Over The Cap.

Currently, the Vikings do not know what Darnold’s market would be like, and the prospect of tagging him and not finding a trade partner would be devastating to their ability to pay potential free agents. Tagging Darnold would lock up nearly 75% of the Vikings’ available cap space.

And with two dozen Vikings players eligible for free agency, Minnesota needs cap space to reload the roster.

Murphy is coming off a career year but is entering a competitive cornerback market. Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranked Murphy as the sixth-best cornerback in free agency.

The Vikings could potentially re-sign Murphy to a long-term deal of around $17 million a year, cheaper than the franchise tag.

The tag doesn’t seem fitting for Murphy, but his positional versatility to play both in the slot and outside is valuable for Brian Flores’ defense. Minnesota may not be willing to risk letting him explore free agency.

Vikings Should Get a Pulse on a Darnold Trade at NFL Combine

The NFL’s main event for tampering, the combine in Indianapolis is where many agents meet with teams to discuss potential markets for their clients.

Darnold’s agents should get a feel for his market in free agency, but will likely want to keep it under wraps.

If the Vikings get a sense that Darnold has plenty of suitors hoping to bid for him when free agency opens, the tag-and-trade could become a more feasible move for Minnesota.