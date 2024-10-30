QB Sam Darnold Predicted to Leave Vikings for NFC Rival

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is proving he can be a starting quarterback in the league and is garnering plenty of attention ahead of his 2025 free agency — and that puts the Vikings’ quarterback future in question.

Bleacher Report considers it a forgone conclusion that Darnold will leave for the New York Giants and pass the reins to J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota.

At this rate, New York will likely move on from Daniel Jones in the offseason and look for a new quarterback. While the front office might want to draft someone, it remains to be seen if the club will have a high enough draft pick to get one or the guy it wants. So, the idea of bringing in a relatively young free agent might be an intriguing option,” Bleacher Report’s Week 9 scouting report reads. “Darnold will be just 28 years old in June and has been playing his best ball so far this season. Plus, it helps that he has experience dealing with the New York media circus and won’t be a wide-eyed 21-year-old this time.”

It would be ironic that Darnold would land with the Giants, considering that the Vikings played a part in New York signing Jones to a lucrative extension that has limited their roster-building capabilities.

Jones threw for 301 passing yards and two touchdowns and added 78 rushing yards in a 31-24 win over the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round in 2023. He’s struggled ever since, winning just three games in his past 14 starts.

Darnold returning to New York would be a full circle moment for the 27-year-old who was run out of town after three seasons with the New York Jets, who selected him third overall in 2018.

Kevin O’Connell Addresses Sam Darnold’s Future With Vikings

Currently 5-2, the Darnold-led Vikings have exceeded preseason expectations after oddsmakers picked them to win under seven games the entire season. They’ve done in the face of a frontloaded schedule that is softening before the NFC North divisional chase heats up.

Minnesota faces the Indianapolis Colts (4-4), Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) and the Tennessee Titans (1-6). Darnold could very well be 8-2 entering the season’s final stretch and make a convincing case to be re-signed if he carries that success into a postseason appearance.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer addressed the Vikings’ future at quarterback with McCarthy re-joining the team on the sidelines after the 10th overall pick underwent meniscus surgery in August.

Breer said that Kevin O’Connell has addressed the “elephant in the room,” telling Darnold to stay the course. If he does that, he could present the Vikings with a “good problem down the line.”

“He’s been consistent, and proven to be a good fit for the Vikings’ offense,” Breer wrote on October 28. “As for what that means going forward, Kevin O’Connell has addressed the elephant in the room, and told Darnold to worry about having a good day, a good practice, a good game. After that, they’d all address what would be a very good problem down the line.”

Vikings Likely to Stand By J.J. McCarthy

While Darnold deserves credit for his success, the Vikings also do for elevating a quarterback that many were unsure would see another chance to start in the NFL.

Minnesota’s passing game hasn’t been as productive in yardage as in past years for Kirk Cousins, but Darnold has delivered the ball efficiently and excelled on deep passes.

But that’s not O’Connell’s bread and butter.

The Vikings coach has played to the strength of his quarterbacks, but at his best has sought to scheme his skill players open on intermediate routes.

Darnold has not been as effective throwing to that area of the field. His adjusted completion percentage on throws between 10 to 19 yards (61.7%) ranks 21st among qualifying quarterbacks, per Pro Football Focus (PFF).

But beyond Darnold’s performance and O’Connell’s offensive preferences is simply a matter of McCarthy being much more affordable on a rookie-scale contract.

O’Connell has met with McCarthy for an hour a week to continue his development despite his recovery from surgery. The investment remains there for McCarthy, who O’Connell called “our young franchise quarterback” after his surgery.