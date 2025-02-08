Vikings QB Sam Darnold Faces Setback After Daniel Jones Update

If Sam Darnold proves too costly to keep around, the Minnesota Vikings are confident in their other options.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell made his media rounds on February 7 after winning the league’s Coach of the Year award and did not fail to bring up a third option in the Vikings’ future at quarterback — Daniel Jones.

O’Connell touted his confidence in Jones running his scheme and shared that the former New York Giants quarterback already made an impression in the locker room after arriving midseason.

“I have a lot of confidence that Daniel could have a ton of success in our offense,” O’Connell told Pro Football Talk. “I can’t tell you how many times Justin [Jefferson] or Jordan [Addison] or one of these guys at a practice would say ‘that was an unbelievable throw. This guy can really throw it.’ ”

O’Connell mentioned several times that Darnold has “earned the right” to be a free agent coming off a Pro Bowl season but said that the Vikings would continue to have dialogue about a contract extension.

However, O’Connell’s praise of Jones is a sign Minnesota may be willing to walk away from negotiations if Darnold’s camp asks for too much — a hit to Darnold’s bargaining power in Minnesota.

The Massive Price Difference Between Darnold and Jones

Jones and Darnold are both pending free agents but on opposite ends of the quarterback market.

Deemed the No. 1 free agent quarterback, Darnold is expected to command a contract worth at least $30 million and upwards of $40 million if he reaches free agency.

Meanwhile, Jones, ousted out of New York after going 3-13 since signing a four-year, $160 million contract in 2023, is expected to sign to a team as a backup quarterback who could compete for a starting job — likely in the ballpark of the $10 million deal Darnold signed in Minnesota last March.

Darnold’s success story was reason Jones chose to sign with the Vikings after the Giants released him in November. He got a first taste of O’Connell’s system, and apparently, seems like a good fit from Minnesota’s perspective.

Jones could fill Darnold’s role in training camp next summer as veteran competition for J.J. McCarthy, who is recovering from knee surgery last August.

Why Vikings Would Not Re-Sign Darnold

McCarthy is expected to be ready to go and be a full participant in the offseason program, but having a veteran buffer if he is not ready to start Week 1 aligns with the message O’Connell has preached since McCarthy he was drafted 10th overall: patience.

While there will be buzz that McCarthy is approaching bust territory if he is not the Week 1 starter in 2025, the Michigan product is only 22 years old and has plenty of time to mature and develop in one of the most quarterback-friendly environments in the NFL.

No matter the route Minnesota takes, re-signing Darnold, Jones or another veteran to compete in training camp, McCarthy remains the long-term plan.

However, if McCarthy is mentally and physically ready to start in 2025, there is little reason to bring back Darnold to be a $30 million-plus backup.

Instead, the Vikings will be shopping for a competent, but affordable backup quarterback.

Brett Rypien is the only other quarterback currently rostered in Minnesota, while Nick Mullens, the longest-tenured quarterback of the Vikings, is a pending free agent.