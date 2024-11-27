Vikings Put Sam Darnold’s Future in Question After Daniel Jones Signing

Plenty of questions once on hold are now front and center for Sam Darnold after the Minnesota Vikings signed Daniel Jones with six weeks left in the season.

For now, the Vikings starter’s job is safe, so long as he maintains his high level of play. But his future in Minnesota looks uncertain.

The idea of re-signing Darnold and allowing more buffer time for J.J. McCarthy had become a growing possibility. The Vikings are 9-2 with Darnold, who has the second-most big-time throws behind only Josh Allen through 11 games and is coming off a signature overtime win against the Chicago Bears.

However, he’s playing himself into a different tax bracket. Darnold is projected to garner a multi-year contract north of $30 million a season and could push the $40 million-a-year mark.

Seeking out a new veteran placeholder was always a possibility for the Vikings. In fact, it was inevitable with McCarthy being the only quarterback under contract beyond the 2024 season.

But with Jones already in the building, the Vikings are priming him to step into the Darnold role for next season, warming him up to the most quarterback-friendly ecosystem in the NFL. Unless he finds a team willing to start him in 2025, next year will be Jones’ opportunity to mature in Kevin O’Connell‘s system, likely on a contract in the ballpark of the one-year, $10 million deal Darnold signed nine months ago.

Darnold deserves more for his performance this season, meaning his days in Minnesota are numbered.

Vikings Benefit Whether Jones Stays or Goes in 2025

While Jones is essentially trying the furniture on a house he’s already put the down payment on, it’s not guaranteed that he will stay with the Vikings beyond the remainder of this season.

It’s likely, but not guaranteed.

If he lands elsewhere, the Vikings will still win for their time invested in Jones.

Jones adds another qualifying free agent to the Vikings’ compensatory pick formula, which awards teams for developing valuable free agents that they cannot re-sign.

The NFL awards 32 picks every year for the following season’s draft to teams who lose more qualifying free agents than gained. Even on a backup quarterback contract, Jones should be expensive enough to make him a qualifying free agent.

By signing Jones now, the Vikings are adding to their pool of qualifying free agents. If he re-signs, the Vikings have a serviceable backup in place to support McCarthy. If Jones leaves after the season, his departure will tip the compensatory formula more in the Vikings’ favor.

Insider Reveals ‘Key Factor’ in Daniel Jones Choosing Vikings

It’s no surprise Jones wanted to land in Minnesota.

The Vikings have an offense brimming with talent and one of the brightest offensive minds in O’Connell.

According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, who first reported the Jones’ signing, O’Connell played a “key factor” in Jones’ choice.

“A key factor in Daniel Jones signing with the #Vikings was his relationship with HC Kevin O’Connell, which actually dates back to the pre-draft process. I’m told the two maintained positive communication over the past few days, with [O’Connell] believing not only in Jones’ talent, but also that Minnesota is the perfect place to reinvigorate his career,” Schultz said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).