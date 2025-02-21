Sam Darnold Gets Bad Vikings News Ahead of Free Agency

In projecting his next stop in the NFL, Sam Darnold‘s best situation likely remains in Minnesota.

After signing a one-year contract last March, the 27-year-old quarterback underwent a career rebirth with the Vikings, posting a career-high 4,319 yards passing and 35 touchdowns en route to a 14-win season — double his previous highest win total for a single season.

Darnold is poised to land a lucrative multi-year contract extension in free agency — and if he had it his way, he’d prefer that to be in Minnesota.

But the Vikings have other plans.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on February 21 that while the Vikings “loved having Darnold, the team won’t “mortgage the future” to keep him.

The Vikings made a telling move in their stance on Darnold after extending void dates for Aaron Jones and Byron Murphy Jr.’s contracts. Murphy was a candidate for a franchise tag, but with the delay, is ineligible to be franchise-tagged. It was a move made in good faith that both sides want to work on a contract extension before free agency open on March 12.

Darnold and Minnesota did not come to the same agreement.

The decision appears on Darnold to chase the money and land elsewhere or sign for less to stay in one of the most quarterback-friendly environments in the NFL.

Minnesota has 24 pending free agents and many roster needs to be filled, which makes the $40 million franchise tag unviable for their roster rebuild this offseason.

Sam Darnold Walking the Path Kirk Cousins Carved

Darnold’s free agency is looking similar to the man he replaced a year ago, Kirk Cousins.

Like Cousins, Darnold is the No. 1 quarterback eligible for free agency.

Like Cousins, Darnold has received nothing but praise from Vikings staff and teammates who hope for his return.

Like Cousins, Darnold can only come back on the right terms that don’t become a detriment to roster-building.

An offer is likely on the table as Darnold is waiting to see what his market may look like in free agency. His representation should have a clear picture after the NFL Scouting Combine ends on March 2.

From there, Darnold’s camp should return to the Vikings with a counteroffer.

Minnesota has 10 days after the combine to make a final decision if they’re willing to get closer to that offer or let Darnold walk.

And as of now, like Cousins, Darnold does not have the Vikings willing to bend to his contract demands.

J.J. McCarthy Makes Vikings’ Decision Easy

While J.J. McCarthy may be unproven in the NFL, the Vikings got a good look at his growth through his first offseason program and remain confident he can be a franchise quarterback.

But Minnesota still needs a veteran buffer if McCarthy, who underwent meniscus surgery in August, is not physically ready to start Week 1.

Darnold is the ideal, given his experience in the system and willingness to take that role last March.

But times have changed and the Vikings are likely looking to sign a veteran in the ballpark of the $10 million deal Darnold signed — not the $40 million a year he is expected to garner in free agency.

Daniel Jones fits the bill after his reputation took a hit with his release from the New York Giants. The Vikings signed him for the remainder of the 2024 season to get a feel for Jones and see if he would be a good fit.

Other options would include Justin Fields, Jacoby Brissett or Jameis Winston. There’s also the possibility of bringing back Nick Mullens, who is a pending free agent.