Sam Darnold Gets Encouraging News On Vikings Future Despite Franchise Tag Decision

The Sam Darnold story: to stay or to go; is finally reaching its crescendo as the legal tampering period of free agency starts in less than a week’s time.

Reports from NFL insiders surfaced on Monday claiming that the newly minted Pro Bowler would not be franchise tagged by the Minnesota Vikings, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Sam Darnold Set To Avoid Franchise Tag From The Vikings

However, for those thinking this is the end of Darnold’s run with the team – think again.

Adam Schefter and Ty Schmidt report on Tuesday, on The Adam Schefter Podcast that the Vikings are still hoping to bring back their starting quarterback in 2025.

Speaking on his podcast, Schefter discusses Darnold’s future in the context of the emerging quarterback free agency market in the wake of Matthew Stafford‘s decision to remain with the Los Angeles Rams.

“That [Stafford’s decision] was THE big domino. And the flag-bearer now – the ring-bearer now is Sam Darnold next. Now as we tape this Tuesday morning…the Vikings are not expected to tag Sam Darnold.

And it would not be surprising if the sides figured out some type of short term contract that enabled the Vikings to get Sam Darnold; that enabled him to get paid; that enabled them to run it back in the event that JJ McCarthy is not fully ready this season from his knee injury, or struggles in the preseason, or experiences whatever type of setback there is.

So, to me, Sam Darnold to Minnesota makes sense. But, now that he’s not going to be tagged, other teams are going to have their say….My guess is the one that makes the most sense is Minnesota.”

What’s Next For Sam Darnold?

The former #3 overall pick has avoided the dreaded franchise tag in 2025; but whilst he now has a myriad of options this free agency period, it could spell bad news for his final contract purse.

Had the team tagged Darnold, he would have cost them a shade over $40 million for the ensuing season. The fact that they did not do so points to the fact that his market value is below that key benchmark: if the Vikings would have been willing to pay him more than that, or they knew other teams would be chomping at the bit to give up big-time draft compensation to get a tagged Darnold, it would have made no sense to abstain from using the tag.

The non-tagging of the former Jet does point to a cooling of interest in the market for him; at least price-wise; relative to media hype – perhaps partially due to the quarterback;’s disastrous end to the 2024 season.

But for Vikings fans, and indeed Darnold himself; if he desires to stay in Minneapolis; this report certainly leaves the door pretty firmly ajar for their current QB1 to walk back in through the door.

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

