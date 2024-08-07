Vikings Predicted to Replace $10 Million Starter During Season

The Minnesota Vikings have proven a team in transition all year long and that may not change just because the regular season begins.

Kirk Cousins left in free agency after six years as the starting quarterback. In response, the Vikings selected J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft and signed veteran Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million contract in free agency.

Darnold is in the driver’s seat to start the year under center after taking all of the first-team reps during the offseason thus far and appearing on Minnesota’s first unofficial depth chart as QB1. However, the Vikings have said their intention is to elevate McCarthy into a starting role when he is ready, based on a series of benchmarks the team has defined.

As such, Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report predicted McCarthy the fourth-most likely starting QB to lose his position at some point during the upcoming season.

“Now in camp, the race between McCarthy and Darnold for the starting gig is as close as it’s ever been,” Fowler wrote on Tuesday, August 7. “If the Vikings stumble early with Darnold under center, they could bench the veteran and hand the keys to McCarthy earlier than expected.”