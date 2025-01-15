Vikings Get Good News Despite Sam Darnold’s Playoff Loss

Two weeks ago, Sam Darnold was making the Minnesota Vikings‘ quarterback question much more complicated.

Darnold rewrote the narrative of his career, becoming the only quarterback in NFL history to string together 14 wins in their first year with a new team after never winning more than seven games in a season previously.

However, decisions are made when the stakes are highest; and Darnold’s final two games of the season have illuminated who he is. With little expectations, Darnold tallied a 106.4 passer rating and through 35 touchdowns through Week 17. In his past two games in primetime, Darnold posted a 66.4 passer rating, punctuated by a pair of turnovers that resulted in 14 points to help the Los Angeles Rams deal a crushing 27-9 season-ending loss.

On the NFL’s brightest stage, the Vikings got a good look at Darnold and can move forward at the position with clarity, Minnesota Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan wrote.

“If Darnold wasn’t going to be able to win big games, it’s better for the Vikings to find out now, before investing big money in him and relegating J.J. McCarthy to a backup role,” Souhan wrote.

Darnold’s chances at a long-term future in Minnesota appear washed, and the Vikings are not cornered into keeping him while McCarthy is on the mend.

“More good news? The Vikings can let Darnold walk in free agency, and they might have their next bridge quarterback in place. Daniel Jones can start the 2025 season, giving McCarthy all the time he needs to recover from knee surgery,” Souhan added.

Vikings Prove Plenty With Sam Darnold

The Vikings’ 2024 season proved many things in Minnesota.

It proved that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah can build a winner; the Vikings’ 14 wins smashed the oddsmakers’ 6.5-win total set in the preseason.

It proved that Kevin O’Connell can get the best out of any quarterback and deserves the majority of the credit for making the playoffs with Kirk Cousins and Darnold.

It proved that the team has shortcomings; a leaky offensive line that did Darnold no favors in keeping the pressure off him.

The need to rebuild the offensive interior is enough reason why the Vikings cannot afford to pay Darnold if they hope to become a contender. Signing at least one premiere offensive lineman will be a top priority.

This is all in service to McCarthy, whose affordability on a rookie contract was the ultimate plan for Minnesota since the new regime arrived in the ruins of the Cousins era.

Will J.J. McCarthy Be Ready?

The one caveat that could mean Darnold stays in Minnesota for one more year is whether McCarthy will be ready.

The 21-year-old quarterback, who is recovering from meniscus surgery, was seen on the sidelines in Week 18. He did not look like himself, instead, 175 pounds soaking wet after several months off from training.

Whether he can handle the toll of a full NFL season fresh off of an injury remains a concern. The Vikings coming off one of their best seasons in franchise history only ups the ante and expectations for McCarthy in his first year as a starter.

Minnesota will have to take the temperature of McCarthy’s readiness and ultimately decide upon franchise tagging him by March 5.

The Vikings also have a veteran buffer in Daniel Jones, likely to re-sign, who could fill the Darnold role early next season if McCarthy is not ready.