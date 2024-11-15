Vikings Urged to Sign $19 Million Rival QB to Replace Sam Darnold

With J.J. McCarthy the only quarterback under contract for the 2025 season, the Minnesota Vikings will have to sign a backup as an insurance policy if McCarthy does not pan out in his second season.

They’ve worked wonders with Sam Darnold in that same mold this season, signing the 27-year-old to a one-year, $10 million deal in March. Darnold has led the Vikings to a 7-2 start to the 2024 season and is on pace to set career highs in nearly every passing statistic.

And while the hope was for McCarthy to take the starting reins in his first season, season-ending knee surgery foiled those plans. McCarthy underwent a second operation, receiving a biologic injection to aid with his recovery this week.

The Vikings assured McCarthy’s recovery timeline is unchanged, but regardless Minnesota should be in the market for someone who can take Darnold’s place.

Justin Fields could fit that mold.

Ex-Bears, Steelers QB Justin Fields a Fit for Vikings in 2025

Formerly a 2021 first-round pick, the ex-Chicago Bears quarterback was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason to serve as backup to veteran Russell Wilson.

But after Wilson went down with a calf injury days before the season opener, Fields took over as starter and led the Steelers to a 4-2 record. He was playing some of the best football of his career before Wilson returned, totaling 10 touchdowns with his arm and legs compared to just one interception. He also posted a career-high 66.3% of his pass attempts and a career-low interceptions (0.17) and sacks (2.67) per game.

A six-game sample size has led Fields to be named the No. 2-ranked quarterback in 2025 free agency behind only Darnold, according to ESPN.

However, it may not be enough for a suitor to give him a starting job outright.

Minnesota could pitch to Fields that he would compete for the starting job to open the 2025 season with McCarthy yet to play a single regular-season game.

Darnold will prove that a one-year trial in the Vikings offense is a launchpad to a lucrative multi-year contract elsewhere in the upcoming offseason, and Fields could be on board to do the same next season.

Spotrac projects Fields to land a one-year, $9.2 million deal in free agency — a bill the Vikings can afford to fit and still fortify the rest of their roster.

Fields Requested Trade to Vikings in Offseason: Report

The unraveling of Bears coach Matt Eberflus‘ coaching staff is evidence that Fields was not put in a good situation in Chicago. He was drafted by a different coaching staff and front office and caught in the changing of the guard.

Approaching the final year of his $18.8 million rookie deal in March, Fields requested a trade with the writing on the wall that the Bears would select Caleb Williams No. 1 overall.

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Vikings were on his list of teams.

“The Steelers were one of four teams on Fields’ radar prior to the start of free agency, along with the Vikings, Raiders and Falcons, a source familiar with Fields’ thinking said,” Pryor wrote on Friday, March 29.