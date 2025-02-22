Vikings, Sam Darnold Get Good News From Matthew Stafford Update

The Minnesota Vikings have limited time to execute a tag-and-trade with Sam Darnold if they are determined to get picks for the upcoming NFL Draft.

A deal must happen before the start of free agency on March 12, otherwise, Darnold will walk to free agency and have multiple teams competing for his services.

In theory, the tag-and-trade is the ideal scenario for Minnesota. In practice, it’s difficult to pull off with the gamesmanship many front offices play with each other.

Teams interested in Darnold would much rather bid for him in free agency than have to give up draft compensation and still need to extend him. For a team targeting Darnold, it’s in their best interest to remain ho-hum about any trade pitch coming from Minnesota.

However, the highest bidder doesn’t always win. Darnold understands the importance of finding a sound offensive structure after winning 14 games with the Vikings and may be willing to take lesser pay for a better situation.

One of the most quarterback-friendly environments seems to have a potential opening that could become the likeliest tag-and-trade destination for Darnold.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Los Angeles Rams, embroiled in a contract feud with Matthew Stafford, gave his agent permission to speak with other teams about a new contract if he became available by trade.

“The Rams have been in conversation with his agent,” Pelissero said on “The Rich Eisen Show” on February 21. “They’ve also given his agent permission to talk to other clubs and just figure out ‘Hey, if he became available, if there were a trade what would the numbers be elsewhere here?’ ”

“Everybody is going to be an alternative if they’re not able to work something out in LA,” he added.

Rams Emerge as Potential Destination for Vikings QB Sam Darnold With Matthew Stafford’s Questionable Future

Several different potential outcomes could play out in Los Angeles that could result in the Rams needing a new quarterback.

Darnold is the No. 1 free-agent quarterback and likely the top choice for Sean McVay, one of Kevin O’Connell‘s best friends in the league and his former mentor in Los Angeles. The Rams coach is familiar with Darnold and after seeing the 27-year-old quarterback execute O’Connell’s offense efficiently should be looking to land him in the event Stafford leaves.

Los Angeles doesn’t have as much cap space as the top suitors in free agency and may look for Minnesota to use the franchise tag on Darnold to facilitate a trade.

The draft capital acquired in a separate trade involving Stafford could be used in the Darnold trade.

Of course, there’s also the possibility of a quarterback swap between the two teams. O’Connell won a Super Bowl as the Rams’ offensive coordinator and Stafford as his quarterback just three years ago.

However, Stafford seems to be looking for a rework of his contract that has few guarantees in the final two years.

Minnesota has maintained it wants financial flexibility at the position, and while Stafford would be welcomed on an affordable deal, the Vikings have the optimal rookie-scale quarterback contract with J.J. McCarthy to build around.

Vikings Rookie J.J. McCarthy a Target Among Rams Fans

Another scenario Los Angeles fans are privy to is the Rams trading Stafford for McCarthy.

The pipedream scenario for Los Angeles would have to involve additional draft capital along with Stafford.

While Stafford is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, he is in the twilight of his career and carries hefty contract expectations. McCarthy is also the centerpiece of their future and roster construction since Minnesota moved on from Kirk Cousins.

Realistically, neither side seems willing to cede to the other’s terms for that deal to take place.