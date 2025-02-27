Vikings, Sam Darnold Get Good News From Stafford-Brady Meeting

The Minnesota Vikings will learn what Sam Darnold could fetch in a trade this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The NFL’s annual unofficial tampering event, agents and teams meet in Indianapolis, where the NFL rumor mill picks up tremendous steam just weeks before free agency.

One of the biggest stories coming out of the combine this year is the intel that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford met with Tom Brady, a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, at Yellowstone after the Rams gave Stafford’s agent permission to explore his potential value with another team.

The optics of the meeting are up for debate among insiders. But it’s worth noting that a similar “serendipitous” meeting occurred between Stafford and Sean McVay in Cabo just weeks before he was traded from the Detroit Lions.

If Stafford and the Rams part ways, Los Angeles will need a replacement, and Darnold would be the top option given his execution of the Vikings offense designed by Kevin O’Connell, a McVay disciple.

The Rams coach is one of O’Connell’s closest friends. O’Connell would likely help facilitate a trade for Darnold if he feels comfortable with J.J. McCarthy‘s timeline to return from meniscus surgery.

The Vikings franchise-tagging Darnold and trading him to a new team seemed like a longshot after the tag window opened on February 18.

However, as the March 4 deadline to tag draws nearer, the Vikings have an ideal trade partner and landing spot for Darnold emerging in Los Angeles.

Why the Rams Need the Vikings to Tag Darnold

While opponents of the Rams trading for Darnold would argue that they could just sign him in free agency and avoid having to give up draft capital for the 27-year-old quarterback, Los Angeles is not in the best position to contend for Darnold’s services.

The Rams are already in a contract standstill with Stafford and Cooper Kupp and are looking to restructure their deals and create more cap space. According to Over The Cap, Los Angeles ranks 15th in the league with $44 million in cap space to spend.

There are other suitors out there who could outbid the Rams.

The New York Giants ($48 million; 14th), Tennessee Titans ($51 million; 11th), Pittsburgh Steelers ($60 million; 9th) and Raiders ($97 million; 2nd) all have more cap space to offer Darnold more guarantees upfront.

But if the Vikings franchise tag Darnold, his potential new team will have exclusive negotiations with him that would not only fend off other offers but also create potential savings down the line.

The Case for Re-Signing Darnold

While McCarthy continues to trend in a positive direction in his recovery, there is a solid case to re-sign Darnold.

The Vikings could offer a multi-year extension to Darnold that would include a 2025 cap hit in the ballpark of his one-year, $10 million deal he signed a year ago.

A second year in O’Connell’s offense had Kirk Cousins playing at his best before his ACL injury. Darnold could bet on the same development after his career rebirth was sullied by his struggles against the Lions and the Rams.

Darnold would have to win the job over McCarthy, but from there could be a prized trade asset next offseason. His new team would acquire his new contract and likely work out an extension after the following season just before he turns 30.

It could be difficult to convince Darnold to stay, given he’s already at the top of the market that he appears poised to test when free agency opens on March 12.