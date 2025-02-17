Vikings Trade Proposal Lands $160 Million QB to Replace Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings must find a replacement to fill Sam Darnold‘s role for the 2025 season.

While J.J. McCarthy continues to take meaningful strides in his recovery from knee surgery last August, the young quarterback faces a mountain ahead of him this season.

McCarthy needs to pack on the 20 pounds (at least) he lost during his recovery and rebuild his throwing mechanics and footwork from the ground up. If Darnold walks, McCarthy will inherit a 14-3 team that has all expectations to contend next season.

That’s a lot for a 22-year-old, and there needs to be a veteran buffer if he is not ready to start Week 1.

CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani proposed that Minnesota make a trade for the ideal quarterback to run Kevin O’Connell‘s system — Matthew Stafford.

“A return to the NFC North? I think what the Vikings decide to do at quarterback this offseason is super fascinating. Many are penciling in Darnold to return in 2025, but what if another semi-stable organization offers him more money,” Dajani wrote. “Stafford and Kevin O’Connell are already familiar with each other, having won a Super Bowl together with the Rams back in 2022. Who wouldn’t want to see Stafford close out his NFL career by throwing the rock around to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson? (Maybe Lions fans).”

The Price of a Vikings-Matthew Stafford Trade

Dajani’s colleague at CBS Sports, Tyler Sullivan, appraised what a potential deal might look like for Stafford to land with the Vikings.

Sullivan suggested Minnesota would give up their first-round pick in the 2025 draft — the 24th overall pick this April.

Vikings get:

Matthew Stafford

Rams get:

2025 first-round pick (No. 24 overall)

For a one- or two-year run in Minnesota, the trade for Stafford would be an all-in move that would have to come with the certainty that Stafford would be on a team-friendly contract.

He’s currently in a contract standstill with the Los Angeles Rams. On a four-year, $160 million contract, Stafford has a $49.7 million cap hit that needs to be ironed out by whichever team he’s with in 2025 to build a competitive roster around him.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, said on her podcast that he’s more than willing to take a pay cut to make things work — and that they’re open to a new adventure elsewhere in the NFL.

That could make the deal more friendly for the Vikings, given Stafford’s familiarity with O’Connell.

“There is a connection between Stafford and the Vikings thanks to head coach Kevin O’Connell, who was his offensive coordinator in L.A. during his first season with the Rams in 2021, which led to a Super Bowl LVI title,” Sullivan wrote on February 12. “That prior relationship could help facilitate a deal.”

Vikings’ Sam Darnold Could Land With Rams

If Los Angeles moves on from Stafford, Darnold could be an ideal fit for the Rams.

Darnold showed he’s capable of running an offense that emphasizes the pass and throwing in rhythm in Minnesota.

Sean McVay remains one of the brightest minds and may see Darnold as an opportunity to refresh at the quarterback position for the next four to five years.