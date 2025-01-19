Hi, Subscriber

Vikings GM Turns Heads With Comments on QB Sam Darnold

  • 2 Shares
  • Updated
Kevin O'Connell, Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell hugs Sam Darnold #14 before a game against the Tennessee Titans.

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah faced some direct questions about quarterback Sam Darnold and his future with the team during last week’s end-of-season press conference.

Darnold has been the object of frustration and derision from fans and media members since struggling mightily across his final two games against the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 and the opening round of the playoffs, respectively.

Despite that, though, Adofo-Mensah was overtly complimentary of Darnold after what was — by far — the best campaign of his seven-year career.

“We got to see Sam play some incredible football for us. Won a lot of big games,” Adofo-Mensah told reporters on January 16. “We’re talking about games where he won them for us. There was a lot of games where he was a win-because-of-type player. And you also have to net that with all of it in totality.”

Vikings Haven’t Committed to Starter in 2025

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Minnesota Vikings

GettyGeneral manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah of the Minnesota Vikings.

As effusive as Adofo-Mensah was in his praise of Darnold, he refused to commit to a particular path forward, of which the Vikings have several.

Minnesota added Daniel Jones mid-season following the New York Giants‘ decision to cut the former No. 6 overall pick. The Vikings also signed Darnold to a one-year contract despite drafting J.J. McCarthy No. 10 overall in the 2024 draft. Minnesota also recently inked veteran signal-caller Brett Rypien to a reserve/future contract, which will keep him on the roster for the time being.

Adofo-Mensah spoke on Thursday as to why the team continues to add talent to the room, despite not having space for everyone next year.

“You’re talking about the most important position in our sport,” he explained, “and I don’t think it’s a bad thing to assemble a lot of talented players in that room who fit your vision, fit how you want to play football, fit from a personnel standpoint what you want to do.”

J.J. McCarthy, Daniel Jones Both ‘Options’ for Vikings Next Season

J.J. McCarthy, Vikings

GettyQuarterback J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings could be the team’s starter next season.

Adofo-Mensah also spoke candidly on McCarthy’s ability to start in 2025, despite suffering an injury during the summer that cost him the entirety of his rookie campaign.

“We’re really confident in him, his work ethic and his preparation, but I can’t sit here and tell you I know anything for certain,” Adofo-Mensah said. “I know that I’m willing to believe in the person that we have. That position is about talent and preparation, and he’s got those things in spades. So if that’s the course of action we decide, we’ll go there confidently.”

He added that Jones is a possible option for the team moving forward, should Darnold depart in free agency or should something stand in the way of McCarthy taking the reins of the offense.

“He’s a potential option for us going forward,” Adofo-Mensah added.

Minnesota could potentially earn a compensatory draft pick in April if Jones departs in free agency after the team elevated him to active status in Week 18.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Cam Akers's headshot C. Akers
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Jonathan Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Camryn Bynum's headshot C. Bynum
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Sam Darnold's headshot S. Darnold
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Dan Feeney's headshot D. Feeney
Jeremy Flax's headshot J. Flax
Stephon Gilmore's headshot S. Gilmore
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Shaquill Griffin's headshot S. Griffin
Kamu Grugier-Hill's headshot K. Grugier-Hill
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Ed Ingram's headshot E. Ingram
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Pat Jones's headshot P. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Daniel Jones's headshot D. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
Bobby McCain's headshot B. McCain
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Fabian Moreau's headshot F. Moreau
Nick Mullens's headshot N. Mullens
Johnny Mundt's headshot J. Mundt
Calvin Munson's headshot C. Munson
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Nick Muse's headshot N. Muse
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Brandon Powell's headshot B. Powell
David Quessenberry's headshot D. Quessenberry
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Sammis Reyes's headshot S. Reyes
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Dalton Risner's headshot D. Risner
Cam Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Brett Rypien's headshot B. Rypien
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jihad Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Vikings GM Turns Heads With Comments on QB Sam Darnold

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x