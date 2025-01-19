Vikings GM Turns Heads With Comments on QB Sam Darnold

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah faced some direct questions about quarterback Sam Darnold and his future with the team during last week’s end-of-season press conference.

Darnold has been the object of frustration and derision from fans and media members since struggling mightily across his final two games against the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 and the opening round of the playoffs, respectively.

Despite that, though, Adofo-Mensah was overtly complimentary of Darnold after what was — by far — the best campaign of his seven-year career.

Vikings Haven’t Committed to Starter in 2025

As effusive as Adofo-Mensah was in his praise of Darnold, he refused to commit to a particular path forward, of which the Vikings have several.

Minnesota added Daniel Jones mid-season following the New York Giants‘ decision to cut the former No. 6 overall pick. The Vikings also signed Darnold to a one-year contract despite drafting J.J. McCarthy No. 10 overall in the 2024 draft. Minnesota also recently inked veteran signal-caller Brett Rypien to a reserve/future contract, which will keep him on the roster for the time being.

Adofo-Mensah spoke on Thursday as to why the team continues to add talent to the room, despite not having space for everyone next year.

“You’re talking about the most important position in our sport,” he explained, “and I don’t think it’s a bad thing to assemble a lot of talented players in that room who fit your vision, fit how you want to play football, fit from a personnel standpoint what you want to do.”

J.J. McCarthy, Daniel Jones Both ‘Options’ for Vikings Next Season

Adofo-Mensah also spoke candidly on McCarthy’s ability to start in 2025, despite suffering an injury during the summer that cost him the entirety of his rookie campaign.

He added that Jones is a possible option for the team moving forward, should Darnold depart in free agency or should something stand in the way of McCarthy taking the reins of the offense.

Minnesota could potentially earn a compensatory draft pick in April if Jones departs in free agency after the team elevated him to active status in Week 18.