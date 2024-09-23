NFL Exec Gets Honest About Darnold Injury, Potential Vikings QB Change

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is dealing with a knee injury he sustained in the team’s third consecutive win to start the 2024 season, and if he misses time this season, Minnesota may be bound for a decline.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando spoke with an anonymous NFL executive after Darnold suffered a knee injury in the Vikings’ 34-7 win over the Houston Texans on September 22.

While Sando said the Vikings are arguably the best team in the NFC, the executive acknowledged that Darnold is the glue that’s holding the team together, cautioning the downfall that could come if Nick Mullens has to start moving forward.

“If something happens there, I think they are [expletive],” the exec said. “You can’t win with Nick Mullens. Kevin O’Connell proved last year he can do better than expected with some of those guys, but when you are down to quarterback three, you are in trouble.”

Darnold will undergo an MRI on Monday, September 23, per Pro Football Talk.

Update (1 p.m. CT, September 23): Darnold’s MRI showed no structural damage to a knee bruise he suffered in Week 3. He is not expected to miss any time, according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

Vikings’ Struggles With Nick Mullens in 2023

Last year, Mullens proved to be the most reliable replacement starter when Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 8.

While Mullens relieved Joshua Dobbs and led a fourth-quarter scoring drive to clinch a 3-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, he also went 0-3 as a starter last season. He moved the offense well, averaging 370 passing yards, but was also reckless throwing 8 interceptions to just 6 touchdowns in his three starts.

Considered QB3 in training camp behind Darnold and J.J. McCarthy, Mullens is the Vikings’ only realistic option to replace Darnold. Jaren Hall was released after training camp and signed with the Seattle Seahawks, leading the Vikings to sign Brett Rypien.

Rypien has had little exposure to Kevin O’Connell‘s offense and would have a simplified offense tailored to him. Mullens is the only quarterback in the building who has a firm grasp of the offense and wouldn’t force O’Connell to tone down his offensive scheme.

This year’s Vikings roster is dramatically improved from last season and could carry Mullens. The running game ranks 14th in yards after ranking 29th in 2023. The defense, ranked second in scoring with 30 points allowed in three games, is the team’s biggest strength.

Former Lead NFL Doctor Chimes in on Sam Darnold’s Injury

Reacting to news that Darnold would undergo an MRI, Dr. David J. Chao, former team doctor for the Los Angeles Chargers, appraised Darnold’s injury based on video evidence and was not overly concerned with the Vikings quarterback’s Week 4 availability.

“By video, at best it’s a very mild MCL sprain. The MRI is likely precautionary, he can use a lead leg brace if need be,” Chao said. “We do not see this to being surgical, significant, meniscal or any other major ligaments.

“Sam Darnold should be there for the faceoff with the Green Bay Packers,” he added.

The Vikings’ division opener at Green Bay will set the tone for the playoff chase in a loaded NFC North division. Jordan Love looks to have a good chance to return in time, making Darnold’s availability tantamount to the Vikings’ chances.