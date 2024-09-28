Vikings QB Sam Darnold Addresses NFL Writing Him Off Too Early

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold‘s ascension has been seven years in the making for the former No. 3 overall pick — and he’s content with letting his play prove whether the NFL wrote him off too early.

Speaking with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Darnold was asked about whether the league gives up on young quarterbacks, like him, too early.

The question has become an A-matter topic around the league. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields joins Darnold in leading their teams to 3-0 starts to the season after they flunked out with the teams that drafted them. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers benched last year’s No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young after two losses to open the season.

Darnold hasn’t let his hot start, leading the NFL with eight touchdowns through three weeks, get to his head. He told Florio the media is entitled to its past opinion of him and that he’s focused only on the opportunity ahead.

“I think, for me, it’s just continuing to take it one day at a time,” Darnold told Florio in a September 28 article. “I’m not gonna sit here and say I feel one way or the other. I think for me, it’s just about being where my feet are and then being present and understanding the situation that’s in front of me and continuing to go out there and take them one play at a time.”

Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Urges NFL to Stop Looking at Sam Darnold’s Past

Appearing on “The Rich Eisen Show” on September 26, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell described Darnold’s success, which hasn’t come as a surprise to him given the work the 27-year-old quarterback has put in since arriving in Minnesota.

“I think everybody wants to always look backward on what may have been different situations elsewhere,” O’Connell said. “All I can really speak to is what’s going on here. Incredibly proud of Sam — really from the first day we got him — solidified a lot of the things I viewed of him from afar, coming out of the draft and knew how talented he was and just envisioned building an offense for him and with his skillsets to have success.”

O’Connell went on crediting the Vikings offense for helping Darnold be the best version of himself.

“We like to try to help out the quarterback as much as we can and Sam’s been lights out finding his teammates and being smart with the football,” O’Connell said. “Some weighty downs in the red zone, on third down, where it’s just making plays, and he’s more than capable of doing that every single week.

“It all comes back to the really boring things like consistency, preparation and just the comfort level he and I already built up with each other. I got a lot of confidence in Sam.”

Packers’ Lambeau Field is Proving Grounds for Sam Darnold

Despite playing on struggling New York Jets and Panthers teams throughout his career, Darnold has one other 3-0 start to a season under his belt.

In 2021, Darnold led the Panthers to three straight wins to begin the season months after New York traded him. Darnold won just one more game that entire season.

Consistency is the true test for Darnold this season. His offense is talented enough to prop him up on an off-day. The defense is dominating to a degree they could carry the team to a win.

But can he keep the Vikings steady when they’re playing from behind or face adversity?

The Vikings have trailed only 3 minutes, 26 seconds this entire season as every game has tilted in their favor so far.

However, football is a game of inches and bounces that don’t always go in your favor.

Visiting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 29, to open the divisional schedule, Darnold has a chance to prove he can weather the toughest conditions ahead.