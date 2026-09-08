Vikings Can Breathe Sigh of Relief Amid New Sam Darnold Concerns for Seahawks

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the more unpredictable teams in the NFL this season, largely because of the number of legitimate outcomes on Kyler Murray’s quarterback continuum.

But as worrisome as that may be, at least the Vikings don’t have to concern themselves with the issues potentially facing QB Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks following their run to a title in January.

Critics have panned Minnesota for more than a year after the Vikings let Darnold depart in free agency and he immediately won a Super Bowl in Seattle. That they did so in favor of JJ McCarthy, who they picked No. 10 the year before and who may begin this season as QB3, only made things worse.

And perhaps rightfully so — to a point.

Former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is the person who made that call, and it cost him his job last winter. Head coach Kevin O’Connell recognized the mistake after 10 starts from McCarthy last year and jumped on his first opportunity to acquire Murray, who has at least had some success in the league (two Pro Bowls, 121 TDs to 60 INTs, 3,200 rushing yards, etc.).

But Darnold walked into a situation with an elite play-caller in Klint Kubiak, the Offensive Player of the Year in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and one of the best two defenses in football. And while Darnold played incredibly well in the postseason, he led the NFL in turnovers with 25 total in 17 regular season games (14 INTs, 11 fumbles).

Now, with Kubiak gone, it’s fair to wonder if Minnesota might have the better option in Murray.

Sam Darnold Could Take Big Step Back Without Klint Kubiak This Year

Craig Horlbeck of “The Ringer Fantasy Football Show” posited the notion on Monday, September 7 that Darnold’s three-year run of success and relevance may now be over.

“What if Darnold just turns back into a pumpkin?” Horlbeck said.

“Darnold had Kyle Shanahan when he was a backup. Then he had Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota. Then he had Klint Kubiak,” Horlbeck continued. “So now he has this guy: Brian Fleury, the [former San Francisco 49ers] tight ends coach. Sam Darnold led the NFL in turnovers last year. Are we underrating Klint Kubiak leaving and this current situation that Darnold is under, where a lot more pressure is gonna be on him?”

“It’s a worry,” co-host Danny Kelly responded. “It’s a legitimate worry.”

Kyler Murray Has Chance to Outplay Sam Darnold This Season

It is fair to note that if Darnold had never left Minnesota, he’d still have O’Connell as his head coach and play-caller. As such, the fear of a big step back would be lessened because Darnold went 14-3 as the starter for the Vikings and earned a Pro Bowl nod.

But when comparing Murray playing for O’Connell in a new system against Seattle’s combination of Fleury and Darnold (who averaged 1.5 turnovers per game with Kubiak and now has a first-time offensive coordinator), it is reasonable to discuss which duo will produce better results.

The NFC North Division is probably the hardest to figure out heading into this season, but if Murray plays well, the Vikings are a trendy pick to come out on top.

“The Vikings do believe that they’ll be able to leverage a great year out of Murray with all they can do in moving the quarterback around on bootlegs and keepers, and what their receivers are capable of in scramble situations,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote Monday.