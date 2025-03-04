Vikings Implored to Reverse Decision, Tag & Trade Darnold After New Developments

The Minnesota Vikings might be holding a stronger asset than they once thought in quarterback Sam Darnold.

Minnesota made it crystal clear during last week’s NFL combine that it doesn’t plan to franchise tag Darnold, either to keep him on the roster with J.J. McCarthy in 2025 or in an attempt to trade him.

However, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported Monday, March 3, that his sources believe the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers might all be in on Darnold if he hits free agency later this month.

If even one team is set on Darnold as the long-term answer under center, then the Vikings have the leverage to use the tag and get something back for the 27-year-old QB rather than allowing him to walk for nothing. Phil Mackey of SKOR North laid out the case for the Vikings to employ the tag on Darnold ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline on March 4 to do so.

The Raiders, Steelers, Giants, Titans and others are all desperate for QBs. Sam Darnold is very clearly the best available. I think it would be a front office misstep if the Vikings DON’T tag and trade Darnold. The Raiders, specifically, have nearly $100 million in cap space [plus] 10 draft picks. … If you franchise tag Darnold, there’s zero chance he drags this out and plays on a 1-year, $40 million deal. Darnold wants the $100 million contract — and the aforementioned teams likely want QB resolution ASAP. Call his bluff. Facilitate a trade. Let him negotiate a $100 million contract. Get a Day 2 pick in return.

Vikings Will Assume Risk if They Reverse Call on Franchise Tagging, Trading Sam Darnold

The fear Minnesota should have is that Darnold either won’t want to go wherever they try to trade him following the tag, and/or that he won’t get the kind of multiyear offer that incentivizes him against signing the tag and remaining in Minnesota.

The value of the tag for the QB is north of $40 million in 2025.

“It would have to be a situation where teams want to work out a long-term contract with him, and that takes time. That also takes willingness,” Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reported Feb. 28. “And from what I’ve been told, Sam Darnold getting tagged with the intention of trading him would effectively give him a no-trade clause if he didn’t want to go wherever they were going to send him.”

Vikings Interested in Bringing Sam Darnold Back in 2025, but Only at Right Price

Mackey’s argument is that there is no way that happens, particularly given the fact that there are only a couple of quarterbacks in April’s NFL draft who carry first-round grades.

Basically, the supply is too low and the demand is too high at QB this offseason, which means at least one or two teams will be knocking on the Vikings’ door for Darnold — and he will want to go because of the increase in both overall money and years on those deals, even if he’d make less in 2025 than the $40 million tag.

While a viable argument, the strategy isn’t without risk. However, Lewis reported that Minnesota would prefer to have Darnold back in the fold next year regardless.

Presumably, that would mean that even a worst-case scenario — Minnesota slapping Darnold with the tag and the QB ultimately signing it — wouldn’t be a horrible outcome. However, at the $40 million cost, it would hamstring Minnesota’s ability to build out the rest of its roster, which faces major issues in the secondary and on the interior of the offensive line.

“Minnesota still would like to have Darnold back,” Lewis wrote. “Bringing Darnold back only makes sense if his market is more depressed than expected. The Vikings have numerous holes to fill and must use free agency to do it. They see J.J. McCarthy as their quarterback of the future and don’t want to hinder his progression.”