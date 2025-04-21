Insider Ties Vikings to Post-Draft Trade for $293 Million Pro Bowl QB

The Minnesota Vikings have made significant changes to their roster this offseason, and all of it could culminate in a trade to get Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins in purple and gold again.

The four-time Pro Bowler is in Year 2 of a four-year, $180 million contract with $293.9 million in career earnings.

However, Year 1 with Atlanta ended with Cousins on the bench.

“Privately, [the Falcons] have had discussions with teams — and have asked for a lot in return, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on April 21. “Atlanta has asked for any acquiring team to pay $20 million of the $45 million worth of guarantees left on Cousins’ contract. To date, no [team] has been willing to do that, and no team is expected to be willing to.

“There is a feeling around the league that a team, whether it is the Vikings or Steelers, might be willing to pay down roughly $10 million.”

Cousins, who turns 37 in August, went 7-7 as the Falcons’ starter in 2024.

He started the campaign 6-3 before hitting a four-game losing streak. Cousins completed 69.2% of his passes for 2,328 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions during that nine-game opening salvo.

The Falcons benched him in favor of 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. after a win in Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He posted a 1,180-1-9 line on 61.2% completion over his final five starts.

Vikings Trade Pitch Finds Common Ground With Falcons for Kirk Cousins

“How much any team would be willing to pay also would influence the compensation it gives up. The higher the payment, the lower the draft compensation; the lower the payment, the higher the draft compensation. The Falcons and Cousins, who has a no-trade clause, recognize their future is not together, and how it will play out could very well be influenced by this draft,” Schefter wrote.

“What could the Falcons do in the draft? As much as anything, they need pass-rush help. They have not had a player record seven sacks in a season in any of the past five years. No other team since 1982 went five straight years without a player reaching at least seven sacks in a season.”

This Heavy Sports trade proposal looks to help the Falcons address their pass-rush need.

It could also alleviate some of the strain for the Vikings, who would be taking on money in addition to surrendering assets and/or players for Cousins in a potential trade.

Vikings get:

Kirk Cousins

2027 seventh-round pick

Falcons get:

Gabriel Murphy

2027 conditional sixth-round pick

Murphy was an undrafted free agent in 2024 who failed to record a sack as a rookie.

However, he offers versatility, would be a flier, and would not preclude the Falcons from further addressing the position. The pick would become a fourth with Cousins’ playing time.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, a staunch supporter of second-year QB J.J. McCarthy, will have a significant say in any decision, including a trade for a QB. And the ties between the two could be a greater factor than what transpired before, or what has happened since Cousins left.

Former HC Pushes Kirk Cousins’ Return to Vikings

The idea of Cousins returning to the Vikings may not be as far-fetched as it seems, despite his decision to leave in free agency amid Minnesota’s plans to operate year-to-year with him and draft a quarterback.

Atlanta drafted a quarterback anyway, and the Vikings started Sam Darnold after McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury.

That could have been Cousins, who former NFL head coach Eric Mangini believes could return.

“I understand that they’re taking a risk [betting on McCarthy]. They really took the risk when they drafted him. And now, they’re going to try to give it some time here to see where he is. But this is a little bit deceptive. Because they can’t really trade for Kirk Cousins until after June 1st, because the salary cap hit to Atlanta would be too great. But after June 1, it’s easy,” Mangini said on “First Things First” on April 15.

The relationship with the city was great, the relationship with the coaches was great. He might be of the mindset of, ‘This gives me my best chance to be successful.’” Mangini said.“He may come in saying, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to start.’ Whereas internally, yeah, he feels like he can beat out J.J. McCarthy if he goes back. And if he doesn’t, he’s in an environment that’s great, and his money is guaranteed anyways.”

A team like the Vikings acquiring Cousins in a trade would take on two years and $90 million, with $10 million due immediately and another $10 million due in March 2026, per Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti in March.