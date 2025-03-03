Vikings Raise Eyebrows With Record-Setting QB After Warning: Report

The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback quandary has been framed as a race between Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones – who are free agents – and 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. However, the Vikings made contact with Miami’s Cam Ward at the scouting combine.

Ward is in play to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 draft.

The Vikings’ first pick is No. 24, so the official meeting was enough to raise eyebrows even among the beat.

“One more interesting nugget that might mean nothing but is at least noteworthy: The Vikings interviewed Cam Ward at the combine,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on March 2 in a batch of intel from this year’s event.

Ward made waves after the season. He sent a strong message to any team that may pass on him in the draft.

“OK, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not,” Ward told the Associated Press in February after receiving the Davey O’Brien award. “If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that.”

Vikings Visit With Cam Ward After QB’s Warning

Ward was a zero-star recruit coming out of high school. He began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word. Ward transferred to Washington in 2022 and then to Miami this past season.

Ward completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards, an ACC-leading 39 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He was the 2024 ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year, won the Davey O’Brien and Peyton Manning Awards, and was fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

He leaves school as the Division-I leader in career touchdown passes with 87.

Play

“Gunslinger with good size, a big arm and the mobility to help out his offensive line. Ward can read the full field and operates with average decision-making and processing quickness. Like a shortstop, he rips sidearm rockets that fit into tight windows on all three levels, but his delivery and mechanics cause inconsistencies with placement and accuracy,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien wrote in Ward’s pre-draft profile.

“While he has the ability to move the sticks with his legs, he’s more of a pocket passer than a dual-threat quarterback. Pocket mobility helps him extend and make plays out of structure, but the longer he’s off-schedule, the spottier his decision-making can get. With a patient plan and a nurturing offensive coordinator who can accentuate his physical tools while regulating the feast-or-famine elements of his play, Ward could become a good NFL starter inside of his first contract.”

The Vikings would not be “passing” on Ward since he projects as a higher pick than they hold. They also might not have the same urgency to make a move for him other teams might.

Vikings Already Have ‘Franchise’ QB

The cost for the Vikings to acquire the No. 1 pick would be high. In 2023, the Carolina Panthers traded two first-round picks – including the No. 9 pick that year – two second-rounders, and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick to select Bryce Young.

This could simply be due diligence, with Fowler also reporting the Vikings still have the utmost faith in McCarthy. He is recovering from a torn meniscus that nullified his rookie season.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has espoused his faith in the youngster this offseason.

“As was told to me, McCarthy has already proven to the staff he’s the franchise quarterback, but the team won’t rush his timeline,” Fowler wrote. “They want the process to unfold organically, whether he’s ready now, in camp or in a future year.”

McCarthy is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation from two knee surgeries. The Vikings have not ruled out re-signing Darnold or Jones either.

All of that makes the Vikings’ meeting with Ward seem like more smoke than fire for now.