Ex-Vikings HC Leslie Frazier Doesn’t Hold Back on Nolan Teasley

The Minnesota Vikings have a new general manager after hiring Nolan Teasley, who comes from the Seattle Seahawks. Teasley jumps on a slightly moving train with the free agency period and 2026 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror.

Nonetheless, Teasley comes from the Seahawks and has witnessed what it takes to build a Super Bowl-winning team. Teasley takes over for Rob Brzezinski, the team’s executive vice president of football operations, who was the interim general manager after the team fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah earlier this year.

As for what Minnesota is getting in Teasley, former Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier, who is currently the Seahawks’ assistant head coach, spoke with KSTP’s Darren Wolfson and shared his thoughts on the hiring.

“I’m really excited for Nolan and Vikings fans,” Frazier told Wolfson in a June 1 video. “Nolan is an outstanding leader. He’s a tremendous person. He has great personal acumen. He’s really good at identifying people’s strengths and weaknesses. I think he’s going to be a great addition to the Vikings organization.”

Leslie Frazier on Nolan Teasley’s Rise From Intern to GM

Moreover, Frazier spoke about Teasley’s climb from his start as an intern with the Seahawks in 2013 to becoming an assistant general manager. After over a decade in Seattle, he secured the Vikings’ general manager position as he looks to help turn Minnesota into a Super Bowl contender.

“He’s learned from one of the best in the business, John Schneider. We have a tremendous personnel staff here, and when I’m sitting in the meetings, and we’re talking about personnel and what we’re trying to get accomplished, whether it’s the draft or free agency.

“When we’re getting ready for games during the season, and Nolan is in there giving information, you listen and say to yourself, ‘Man, this guy’s pretty sharp. He could probably run his own organization one day.’

“You fast forward from our Super Bowl season to now that he’s the general manager of the Minnesota Vikings. But you could always tell that he had the foundation to be in that role one day. And sure enough, here we are talking about the next GM of the Minnesota Vikings.”

Former Vikings LB Ben Leber on GM Hiring

Recently, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber shared his thoughts on the new hiring and admitted that he would’ve wanted to see Brzezinski land the job permanently.

“My initial reaction is I’m excited,” Leber said in a May 31 video on his YouTube channel. “I’m slightly disappointed that Brzezinski didn’t get the job. We’ve laid it out over and over again about how much we love Rob. Everybody loves Rob, and I want to see him get his chance.

“We don’t know yet, but I thought he crushed the draft and did a really good job. I was really excited for his opportunity. But as you just kind of alluded to, we were talking several weeks ago when they narrowed this whole cast down to five candidates.

“We were excited for Nolan because he’s the outsider. He’s the guy who is through and through Seattle Seahawks. He has no connections to Minnesota and has never been within the organization.”