Vikings’ Former Pro Bowler Visits NFC Rival in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings had a good thing with cornerback Shaq Griffin.

A 2017 third-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks, Griffin surfaced for a Pro Bowl season back in 2019 and has been a reliable veteran despite not staying in Seattle.

Griffin signed a one-year, $4.55 million contract with the Vikings last season and appeared in every game for the team. He played over 500 snaps, earning a $250,000 performance bonus that was fitting for his contributions to the team.

However, after nearly a month of open free agency, the Vikings have not made a move to re-sign the veteran cornerback.

As it seems the Vikings have moved on, Griffin is also moving forward, taking a visit with his former Seahawks on Monday, April 7, according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz.

“One of the top free agents still available, Griffin appeared in 17 games for the #Vikings last season — totaling 41 tackles, 2 INTs and 6 pass deflections,” Schultz wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Why the Vikings Are Moving on From Shaq Griffin

Behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Stephon Gilmore, Griffin was the third cornerback option and a starter in nickel packages where Murphy was in the slot.

Griffin allowed a 76.2 passer rating in coverage when targeted, his best mark since his rookie year.

So why haven’t the Vikings re-signed him?

They splurged elsewhere in free agency, inking Murphy to a three-year, $66 million deal and also signed Isaiah Rodgers to a two-year, $11 million contract.

Murphy is coming off a Pro Bowl season at the age of 28, while Rodgers, who just turned 27, is coming off a Super Bowl win as a rotational contributor behind All-Rookie duo Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell.

Rodgers has significant upside as a younger player, while Griffin will turn 30 this summer. Rodgers is considered a “Brian Flores special” as a rotational player who could have starter upside — much like the transformation Josh Metellus underwent with Flores.

There is also the presence of Mekhi Blackmon, who looks to build upon an impressive 2023 rookie season after he missed all of last year with a knee injury.

Vikings Take Low-Risk Swing on Former Lions 1st-Rounder Jeff Okudah

A quiet addition to the Vikings secondary that could have significant upside was the signing of former Detroit Lions first-round pick Jeff Okudah.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Okudah was lauded for his physical traits as a stout press coverage corner. He received NFL comparisons to all the greats: Patrick Peterson, Xavien Howard, Marshon Lattimore and Gillmore.

However, his career has not panned out in that fashion. He has struggled to stay healthy, playing just one fully healthy season in five years. The Lions eventually traded Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick in 2023, and he spent last season as a backup for the Houston Texans.

Okudah’s struggles remain his ability to be avaialble on the field.

The Vikings have bet before on improving player health with their medical staff, and if Okudah can get enough reps, the mental side of the game could come along and make him an asset in Flores’ defense.