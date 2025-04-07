Hi, Subscriber

Vikings’ Former Pro Bowler Visits NFC Rival in Free Agency

  • 6 Shares
  • Updated
Kevin O'Connell
Getty
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.

The Minnesota Vikings had a good thing with cornerback Shaq Griffin.

A 2017 third-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks, Griffin surfaced for a Pro Bowl season back in 2019 and has been a reliable veteran despite not staying in Seattle.

Griffin signed a one-year, $4.55 million contract with the Vikings last season and appeared in every game for the team. He played over 500 snaps, earning a $250,000 performance bonus that was fitting for his contributions to the team.

However, after nearly a month of open free agency, the Vikings have not made a move to re-sign the veteran cornerback.

As it seems the Vikings have moved on, Griffin is also moving forward, taking a visit with his former Seahawks on Monday, April 7, according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz.

“One of the top free agents still available, Griffin appeared in 17 games for the #Vikings last season — totaling 41 tackles, 2 INTs and 6 pass deflections,” Schultz wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Why the Vikings Are Moving on From Shaq Griffin

Shaq Griffin

GettyVikings cornerback Shaq Griffin remains unsigned.

Behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Stephon Gilmore, Griffin was the third cornerback option and a starter in nickel packages where Murphy was in the slot.

Griffin allowed a 76.2 passer rating in coverage when targeted, his best mark since his rookie year.

So why haven’t the Vikings re-signed him?

They splurged elsewhere in free agency, inking Murphy to a three-year, $66 million deal and also signed Isaiah Rodgers to a two-year, $11 million contract.

Murphy is coming off a Pro Bowl season at the age of 28, while Rodgers, who just turned 27, is coming off a Super Bowl win as a rotational contributor behind All-Rookie duo Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell.

Rodgers has significant upside as a younger player, while Griffin will turn 30 this summer. Rodgers is considered a “Brian Flores special” as a rotational player who could have starter upside — much like the transformation Josh Metellus underwent with Flores.

There is also the presence of Mekhi Blackmon, who looks to build upon an impressive 2023 rookie season after he missed all of last year with a knee injury.

Vikings Take Low-Risk Swing on Former Lions 1st-Rounder Jeff Okudah

Jeff Okudah Lions

GettyDetroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah working out before an NFL game.

A quiet addition to the Vikings secondary that could have significant upside was the signing of former Detroit Lions first-round pick Jeff Okudah.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Okudah was lauded for his physical traits as a stout press coverage corner. He received NFL comparisons to all the greats: Patrick Peterson, Xavien Howard, Marshon Lattimore and Gillmore.

However, his career has not panned out in that fashion. He has struggled to stay healthy, playing just one fully healthy season in five years. The Lions eventually traded Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick in 2023, and he spent last season as a backup for the Houston Texans.

Okudah’s struggles remain his ability to be avaialble on the field.

The Vikings have bet before on improving player health with their medical staff, and if Okudah can get enough reps, the mental side of the game could come along and make him an asset in Flores’ defense.

Trevor Squire is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks. Trevor studied journalism at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities, making stops at the Star Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. You can reach him at trevor.squire@heavy.com and follow him on Twitter @trevordsquire. More about Trevor Squire

Read More
,

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Jonathan Allen's headshot J. Allen
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Bubba Bolden's headshot B. Bolden
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Will Fries's headshot W. Fries
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Tim Jones's headshot T. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
Ryan Kelly's headshot R. Kelly
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Rondale Moore's headshot R. Moore
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Jeff Okudah's headshot J. Okudah
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Isaiah Rodgers's headshot I. Rodgers
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Justin Skule's headshot J. Skule
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tavierre Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Vikings’ Former Pro Bowler Visits NFC Rival in Free Agency

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x