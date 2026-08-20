Vikings Get Intriguing Shedeur Sanders, J.J. McCarthy Trade Idea

The future of Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy remains uncertain after losing the quarterback battle to Kyler Murray. McCarthy is the Vikings’ QB2, but with veteran QB Carson Wentz also on the roster, there’s a chance that the former Michigan Wolverines star could fall to QB3.

Minnesota’s final two preseason games and training camp will determine how their depth chart behind Murray plays out. If McCarthy performs well in whatever time he has out on the field, then he’ll be QB2. However, any struggles could allow for Wentz to take that backup spot behind him.

Should McCarthy fall to QB3, Christopher Kline of FanSided believes that it might be time for the Vikings to trade their former first-round pick for whatever they can secure. Kline sees the Cleveland Browns as potential spots for McCarthy.

In the trade idea involving the Browns, Kline has McCarthy and a 2027 seventh-round pick (MIN) heading to Cleveland. Meanwhile, in return, the Vikings would receive QB Shedeur Sanders and a 2027 fifth-round pick (HOU). This trade scenario would allow for two young QBs to have fresh starts elsewhere.

“Look, as bad as McCarthy was last season … he’s probably Cleveland’s best quarterback on day one,” Kline wrote in his Aug. 19 article. “Deshaun Watson would still start Week 1, but McCarthy would almost certainly finish the season under center…

“McCarthy, like most quarterbacks, probably won’t benefit from playing in Cleveland. That’s a bad situation for even the most competent. But it does give him a chance to play, which clearly is something McCarthy values.”

Why Shedeur Sanders Would Make Sense for Vikings

Meanwhile, why would Sanders make sense for the Vikings? The young QB might benefit from having Kevin O’Connell as his head coach to tap into his potential, as the Browns signal-caller has shown he can be a starter.

“Cleveland would probably rather trade Dillon Gabriel than Sanders at this point, but Minnesota needs a viable backup and Sanders has at least shown some inkling of potential,” Kline added in his article.

“It’s hard to overstate how much his circumstances would improve in Minnesota, with O’Connell calling the shots and Justin Jefferson lined up out wide. Sanders can serve as Murray’s understudy with hopes of competing for the job in 2027.”

J.J. McCarthy Gets Uplifting Message Amid QB2 Role

Last season with the Vikings, McCarthy had 310 pass snaps, leading to a 61.8 overall PFF grade. He also threw for 1,632 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, while recording 19 big-time throws and 15 turnover-worthy plays.

While McCarthy needs to be ready for when his opportunity comes, Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports isn’t giving up on the Vikings QB and believes that he can still be a starter.

“I’m still a J.J. McCarthy guy,” Portnoy said on the Aug. 17 edition of “Wake Up Barstool.” “Kyler Murray’s super talented. We’ll see how it goes… Anybody who prepares and loves football as much as he does and has the track record and the pedigree, is his career done in Minnesota?

“Listen, guys get hurt all the time in the NFL. Maybe he’ll be back in Minnesota. He’ll definitely have another starting job, whether it’s in Minnesota or not. He says he loves it there… J.J. McCarthy’s career is far from over. So, what does J.J. McCarthy’s future in Minnesota look like? That I don’t know. I mean, he’s gonna start here again for sure.”