Vikings Sign Massive LB & Promising Young Sack Artist After Minicamp

The Minnesota Vikings have officially maxed out their 90-man roster, signing linebacker Matt Harmon and defensive lineman Elijah Williams following impressive performances during rookie minicamp tryouts over the weekend.

As they transition to the NFL, both Harmon and Williams are long shots to make the team’s final 53-man roster, but both should have a fair chance to earn a place on Minnesota’s practice squad.

“It’s something these guys have been working their whole lives for,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said ahead of camp, referring to the message he had for his team’s rookie minicamp invitees. “But at the same time, two things: it’s just football, and your real journey is actually just beginning.”

Let’s take a closer look at what both players did at the collegiate level, as well as what they could bring to Brian Flores’ defense.

More on New Minnesota Vikings LB Matt Harmon

Harmon, a standout linebacker out of Kent State University, brings an intriguing mix of athleticism and versatility. The 6-foot-5, 254-pound Harmon was a key cog in the Golden Flashes’ defense, showcasing an ability to read plays before they were even executed by opposing offenses.

Harmon showed a fluidity wherever he played on defense, and his high football IQ is a quality Flores appreciates. The rookie LB also has intriguing potential in coverage. His agility and speed allow him to cover a wide range of the field, making him a valuable asset in both pass coverage and run defense.

His performance at Kent State in 2024 earned him recognition within the Mid-American Conference (MAC), where he consistently ranked among the top defenders. He finished with 56 total tackles (7 for loss), 2.0 sacks and a pass breakup.

Harmon is big for a backer, but his instincts make him a talent to watch.

More on New Minnesota Vikings Defensive Lineman Signing Elijah Williams

Williams, a defensive lineman from Morgan State University, left an indelible mark on the Bears’ program. Known as “Agent Zero,” Williams concluded his collegiate career as Morgan State’s all-time leader in both sacks (31) and tackles for loss (52), showcasing his relentlessness on the field.

His senior year was particularly impressive, as he recorded 11 sacks and 15 tackles for loss, ranking him among the top defenders in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Williams’ dominance earned him the 2024 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year award and a spot on the AFCA All-America Second Team.

Williams’ impact extended beyond statistics; his leadership and tenacity were catalysts for Morgan State’s defensive prowess. The Bears’ defense ranked 21st nationally in total defense, a testament to Williams’ influence on the field. His ability to consistently get in opponents’ backfields combined with his knack for creating turnovers made him a constant menace. Williams’ performance din’t go unnoticed, as he became a finalist for the prestigious Buck Buchanan Award, recognizing the nation’s top FCS defensive player.

Off the field, Williams displayed the qualities of a quintessential student-athlete. His commitment to excellence was evident in his academic achievements and community engagement. Williams’ journey from Jersey City, New Jersey, to becoming a standout at Morgan State makes him a fun underdog candidate to root for as training camp approaches.