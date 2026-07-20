Vikings Star Cracks Elite NFL List Despite Doubters

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is looking to have a big year in the 2026 season. After an up-and-down year in 2025, he is beginning to generate preseason buzz. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick put together a list of the top 10 No. 2 wideouts in the NFL. Addison appeared sixth overall on the list.

The Pittsburgh product had a nice season, despite some early struggles. He had a three-game suspension to start the year, but still managed to finish strong. All told, he had 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 79 times, and averaged 14.5 yards per reception. The playmaker also managed to record a rushing touchdown on the season, and had two carries for 81 yards.

Now, he is beginning to gain preseason buzz for multiple reasons, according to Kadlick.

“Addison’s off the field issues have largely masked his on-field success since being drafted by the Vikings in 2023. Over his first three seasons, the 24-year-old has tallied 175 receptions for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns, and in 2025 notched a career-high 14.5 yards per reception. Minnesota has since picked up Addison’s fifth-year option heading into the upcoming campaign.” “The duo of Addison and Justin Jefferson is among the league’s best, and could do some serious damage in 2026 if the Vikings can find quality quarterback play from either Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy.”

Vikings Wideout Had Inconsistent 2025 Season

Addison struggled last season, both because of quarterback inconsistencies and overall production. He had 40 receiving yards in eight of his 14 games. On a personal level, he posted only a 53.2% catch rate and had seven dropped passes on the season, per Pro Football Focus. It was certainly a difficult stretch to say the least, and the Vikings offense struggled overall.

That being said, the team demonstrated their belief in Addison. They were able to exercise his fifth-year option in April 2026. This will offer the Vikings a chance to keep him under contract for one more season, and a chance for him to show he can continue to produce.

Historical Numbers Benefit Vikings Wideout

Historically, he has put together strong seasons of production. He has 175 receptions for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns. He burst onto the scene immediately as a rookie in 2023. In 17 games, he had 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. The playmaker averaged 13 yards per catch, and he was able to make an immediate impact as soon as he entered the league.

His production has dipped a bit since then, but he has remained a valuable asset for the Vikings. Particularly when you look at the 2024 season, his production has been impressive to say the least. He missed two games due to an early-season injury that year. Even still, he and Justin Jefferson became the first receiver duo in Vikings history to record at least 100 yards and score multiple touchdowns in the same game that year. That feat is impressive, especially when you consider that Randy Moss and Cris Carter were on the same team at one point.

Addison could be in line for another strong year. He has been able to maintain a certain level of consistent production, especially when you consider injuries and suspensions. Addison has been able to provide a solid complementary receiver to Jefferson and has been a solid option overall.

The Vikings have rotated a bevy of quarterbacks under center. Even with that, Addison has still been able to play at a high level. There is certainly something to be said for that. One has to think that he will be able to have a strong year with both Kyler Murray under center and a new outlook for the offense overall.