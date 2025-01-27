$18 Million QB Floated as ‘Special’ Option for Vikings in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings can go in several directions with their quarterback room this offseason. Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy, and/or Daniel Jones could return in 2025. But Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon floated the idea of Justin Fields to the Vikings.

Fields was the No. 11 overall pick of the 2021 draft by the Chicago Bears.

He spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Still 25 years old, Fields would not be joining the Vikings to be QB1 in Gagnon’s scenario.

“Maybe Fields will never be a classically elite quarterback, but in the right environment he could absolutely work as a game-changing offensive weapon on a consistent basis,” Gagnon wrote on January 22. “Imagine him in a special role with the Vikings, for example?”

Fields completed 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception in 2024, adding 289 yards and another 5 TDs on 62 carries.

He set career highs in completion percentage, passer rating, and air yards per attempt.

Cam Newton Name-Drops Justin Jefferson to Tout Justin Fields Over Sam Darnold

Fields is heading to free agency after a four-year, $18.8 million contract. Over The Cap projects a $6.4 million valuation for Fields. That would be a bargain comparable to Darnold’s one-year, $10 million pact signed in 2024.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton believes Fields is a better talent than Darnold.

“Sam Darnold had the best receiver in the game,” Newton asserted on “First Take” on January 24. “Has Justin Fields ever had a receiver like Justin Jefferson?”

Jefferson has had a historic career five seasons into it. The Bears did acquire DJ Moore before the 2023 season to help Fields. However, they traded Fields to the Steelers during the 2024 offseason before selecting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick.

Host Stephen A. Smith and fellow guest Dan Orlovsky disagreed with Newton.

Smith did say he would choose Fields over Jones or former Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who could be one-and-done with the Atlanta Falcons.

Projections for Darnold’s next contract have come down following his poor showing in the NFC Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He is still expected to garner a deal in the range of $30 million annually.

Per Over The Cap, the Vikings have $57.9 million to spend.

Vikings Were Linked to Justin Fields Trade

This is not a new connection. The Vikings were among the teams ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named as speculative potential destinations for Fields before the Bears traded him to the Steelers during the 2024 offseason.

“I expect Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas and Minnesota to be on Fields’ radar,” Fowler wrote in March 2024.

Fields could return to Pittsburgh as the younger, potentially cheaper option in free agency.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s reputation as a quarterback whisperer was bolstered by Darnold’s Pro Bowl season. But it could take more than that and the idea of a consistent gadget role to convince Fields a return to the NFC North with the Vikings is his best path forward.

The Vikings must first assess how far along McCarthy is with rehab from his torn meniscus before deciding on Darnold, Jones, and Fields.